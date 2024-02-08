Japan is launching a digital nomad visa—you'll need an annual income of at least $67,500 to qualify

If living and working in Japan is on your bucket list, mark your calendar.

Japan plans to start offering a six-month digital nomad visa at the end of March, according to The Japan Times. The Immigration Services Agency announced that to take advantage of the visa, digital nomads must make an annual income of ¥10 million or $67,556.80 USD.

The visa will be offered to visitors from 49 countries and territories, including the U.S., Australia and Singapore. In addition to the income requirement, Japan also requires digital nomads to have private health insurance. Spouses and children will also be allowed to stay in Japan.

Japan will not provide residency cards to those holding a digital nomad visa and visas can't be renewed immediately. Visa holders can reapply but only six months after leaving the country, The Japan Times reports.

Witthaya Prasongsin | Moment | Getty Images

American travelers can stay in Japan visa-free for up to 90 days, according to the U.S. Department of State. To take advantage of this option, travelers need a valid passport and an airline ticket out of the country at the end of the 90-day stay.

Last year, Japan announced it would launch a digital nomad visa in an effort to drive tourism back to the country after the covid-19 pandemic. Japan welcomed 25 million tourists last year, its largest number since 2019.

The capital city of Tokyo is one of the fastest-growing remote work hubs, according to the 2023 report from the Nomad List. The city saw a 67% increase in digital nomads from 2018 to 2022, according to Nomad List.

Conversions from Yen to USD were done using the OANDA conversion rate of 1 Yen to 0.00676 USD on February 8, 2024. All amounts are rounded to the nearest dollar.

