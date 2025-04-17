Money Report

Japan exports growth misses expectations, rising by a modest 3.9% in March as tariffs bite

By Lim Hui Jie, CNBC

A flag of Japan flies near cargo containers at Tokyo’s Odaiba Waterfront on August 6, 2020.
BEHROUZ MEHRI | Contributor | Getty Images
  • Japan exports growth declined to a 3.9%, down from February's 11.4% jump.
  • March data includes the impact of steel and aluminum tariffs from the U.S., but does not include the impact of auto tariffs.
  • Exports to the U.S., Japan's second-largest trading partner, saw a 3.1% rise.

Japan on Thursday reported a 3.9% rise in March exports compared to a year earlier, a month after exports saw their largest rise since May 2024.

The growth missed expectations of a 4.5% rise from economists polled by Reuters, and was lower than the 11.4% jump in February.

Exports to the U.S., Japan's second-largest trading partner, saw a 3.1% rise.

March data does not include the full impact of U.S. President Donald Trump's tariffs. The U.S. had announced tariffs of 25% on auto imports effective April 3, and 25% levies on steel and aluminum came into effect on March 12.

Trump, however, has suspended his "reciprocal" tariffs of 24% on Japan for 90 days, leaving a baseline tariff of 10%.

The trade data also comes as Japan's is locked in trade negotiations with the U.S. On Thursday, Trump said in a Truth Social post that there was "big progress" in the talks, having earlier said that he would also be attending the trade meeting. He also wrote that the talks will cover "tariffs, the cost of military support, and 'TRADE FAIRNESS.'"

Japan was reportedly the sixth largest steel exporter to the U.S. in 2024, and Japanese car brands make up four of the top eight best selling brands in the U.S, with Toyota taking the top spot.

Automobiles are Japan's top export to the U.S., accounting for 28.3% of all shipments in 2024, according to customs data.

Imports to Asia's second largest economy by GDP rose 2%, compared to expectations of a 3.1% rise from the Reuters poll.

Japan's trade deficit narrowed to 544.1 billion yen, but was wider than the Reuters poll expectations of 485.3 billion yen. The deficit in February stood at 590.5 billion yen.

