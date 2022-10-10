Jamie Dimon Says UK Government Deserves Benefit of the Doubt After Sparking Market Turmoil

JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon said U.K. Prime Minister Liz Truss should be "given the benefit of the doubt" following a turbulent first month in office.

"I think every government should be focusing on growth — I would love to hear that out their mouth every time a president or prime minister speaks," Dimon said.

"It'll take time to execute the policies and kind of drive growth and what's important ... [but] there's a lot of things the U.K. has going for it and proper strategies to get it growing faster ... then it can accomplish some of the other objectives it wants to accomplish too," Dimon told CNBC's Julianna Tatelbaum on Monday, speaking at the JPM Techstars conference in London.

"I would like to see the new prime minister, the new chancellor, be successful," he said.

Dimon's comments come after a rocky few weeks for Truss's administration. Finance Minister Kwasi Kwarteng announced a raft of fiscal measures in a "mini-budget" on Sept. 23, including unfunded cuts to income tax and canceling a planned increase in corporation tax.

Sterling plummeted and yields on U.K. government bonds, or "gilts," were sent through the roof and have yet to return to their pre-announcement levels.

The government then opted to reverse the decision to abolish the highest income tax bracket — a 45% rate for those earning more than £150,000 — just 10 days later.

'Every government should be focusing on growth'

Growth should be an objective for every nation, according to JPMorgan's Dimon.

"Growth comes from proper tax policies, from proper investment policies, consistency of law ... being attractive to foreign investment, being attractive to companies and having strategy around industries," he said.

Growth has been a key mantra of Liz Truss's government so far.

In a speech at her party's conference on Oct. 5 she used the word "growth" a total of 29 times, criticizing what she called the "anti-growth coalition" (including other political parties, "Brexit deniers" and "the militant unions") and laying out her three priorities for the British economy: "growth, growth and growth."