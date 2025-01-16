I’ve spent 10 years studying how to age slower. The often overlooked thing I do to stay healthy and younger—it’s not food or exercise

As a plastic surgeon, my job involves many kinds of so-called anti-aging procedures. But while they may make you look younger, the cells in your body won't function the way younger cells do.

That's why I've spent thousands of hours over the past 10 years learning about a way of treating patients that I was never taught in medical school or in residency.

One of the most surprising and often overlooked things I discovered is that your state of mind can do wonders for your physical body, specifically having a younger attitude.

A 'younger for life' attitude

Research shows that how we think is reflected in our bodies, and how we hold our bodies is reflected in how we think.

For example, if you smile, it can start to make you feel happy. If you slump, you can start to feel sad. Conversely, feeling sad can cause you to slump, and feeling happy can trigger an automatic smile.

You can use this to your advantage with one simple little thing: positive thinking.

Several recent studies have shown that people with good attitudes about aging have better mental health and improved quality of life as they get older.

One 2022 Harvard study of 14,000 adults over the age of 50 showed that the people with the highest feelings of satisfaction about aging were the most likely to feel better, live longer, have better mental health, and have better health habits than their more negative-thinking counterparts.

How to keep a young attitude

Think about some of the stereotypical differences between old and young people. Young people tend to want to learn new things, laugh often, move more, and feel cheerful — maybe because they haven't experienced as many hard lessons and don't have as much responsibility.

But that doesn't mean you can't borrow from them. Some older people like to spend time with younger people to help them stay young in their minds and hearts. They maintain a positive outlook, retain their curiosity, evolve with changing times, and don't get set in their ways.

Here's my best advice for keeping a younger attitude:

Learn new things. When you try new things (brush up on a language, learn an instrument, read a challenging book, ask questions), your neurons will create new connections and even slow down the aging process of your brain. This is the concept of neuroplasticity, and it can keep your brain working better.

When you try new things (brush up on a language, learn an instrument, read a challenging book, ask questions), your neurons will create new connections and even slow down the aging process of your brain. This is the concept of neuroplasticity, and it can keep your brain working better. Take breaks. You don't have to work all the time. Build time into each week to let yourself relax and have some fun.

You don't have to work all the time. Build time into each week to let yourself relax and have some fun. Stop being hard on yourself. When self-doubt and negativity creep in, take a beat and remind yourself that you're doing your best.

When self-doubt and negativity creep in, take a beat and remind yourself that you're doing your best. Forgive and move on. One of the worst things you can do to increase stress in your life is to hold onto bitterness and grudges. There are people who will do you wrong, have toxic personalities, who have cost you time, heartache, and more. Don't let them wrong you even more by giving them any airtime in your mind.

One of the worst things you can do to increase stress in your life is to hold onto bitterness and grudges. There are people who will do you wrong, have toxic personalities, who have cost you time, heartache, and more. Don't let them wrong you even more by giving them any airtime in your mind. Celebrate life. Holidays, rituals, family gatherings, friends — lean into milestones and opportunities to connect with the people you care about.

Holidays, rituals, family gatherings, friends — lean into milestones and opportunities to connect with the people you care about. Love. Love your family, your friends, your pets, your life, and especially, love yourself. Indulge in love often and offer it generously. This alone can keep you feeling young and vital.

Dr. Anthony Yuon, MD, is a board-certified plastic surgeon, award-winning author, and anti-aging expert. Recognized as a leader in the field, he is highly valued for his honest approach and ability to speak to all areas of health and well-being, not just plastic surgery. He hosts the podcast The Doctor Yuon Show, and has appeared in television shows like Live with Kelly and Mark, The Rachael Ray Show, The Doctors, and many others. He is also the author of "Younger for Life: Feel Great and Look Your Best With the New Science of Autojuvenation."

Adapted from "Younger for Life: Feel Great and Look Your Best with the New Science of Autojuvenation," by Anthony Youn. Copyright 2024 by Anthony Youn. Used with permission by HarperCollins/Hanover Square Press.