Israel conducts airstrikes on Iran, Netanyahu says targeted nuclear program

Israel's defense minister announced a 'special situation' after Israel attacked Iran.

U.S. stock futures slid on Thursday night as tensions in the Middle East worsened.

Israel conducted military strikes against Iran early Friday morning local time, with the country's defense minister announcing a "special situation."

Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz declared a special state of emergency in the country, NBC News and the Associated Press reported.

"Following the State of Israel's preemptive strike against Iran, a missile and drone attack against the State of Israel and its civilian population is expected in the immediate future.

Get top local stories delivered to you every morning with NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

​Therefore, and in accordance with his authority under the Civil Defense Law, Defense Minister Israel Katz has now signed a special order, according to which a special state of emergency will be imposed in the home front throughout the entire State of Israel.

​You must obey the instructions of the Home Front Command and the authorities and remain in the protected areas."

Secretary of State Marco Rubio said it was Israel's "unilateral action against Iran."

"We are not involved in strikes against Iran and our top priority is protecting American forces in the region. Israel advised us that they believe this action was necessary for its self-defense. President Trump and the Administration have taken all necessary steps to protect our forces and remain in close contact with our regional partners. Let me be clear: Iran should not target U.S. interests or personnel," Rubio said.

Earlier this week, U.S. President Donald Trump announced to withdraw some American personnel from the Middle East, noting "it could be a dangerous place." The president added that the United States would not allow Iran to have a nuclear weapon.

The president's remarks marked a sharp shift after several rounds of mostly indirect U.S.-Iran talks that were previously described as "positive" and "respectful."

Videos circulating on social media appeared to show explosion in eastern Tehran and parts of the broader Middle East. The sound of jets and anti-aircraft missiles can be heard in northern Tehran, according to NBC News.

This is breaking news, Please check back for updates