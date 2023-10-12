Israel calls for evacuation of 1.1 million Palestinians in Gaza; at least 27 Americans killed

This was CNBC's live blog tracking developments on the Israel-Hamas war. See here for the latest updates.

Israel told the United Nations to evacuate 1.1 million residents in north Gaza within 24 hours, in the strongest sign yet that a ground offensive is imminent. Spokesperson of the UN Secretary-General, Stephane Dujarric, said such a move was "impossible."

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken offered reassurances of ongoing U.S. support to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, heading into a meeting in Tel Aviv, in the wake of bloody attacks perpetrated by Palestinian militant group Hamas against Israel over the weekend.

"We're here, we're not going anywhere," Blinken told Netanyahu.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

Separately, Palestine Liberation Organization Secretary-General Hussein al-Sheikh said on X that Blinken will convene with President Mahmoud Abbas of the Palestinian Authority on Friday.

The U.S. has firmly denounced the Hamas attacks and previously proposed a humanitarian corridor for civilians in the Gaza Strip.

The death toll meanwhile continues to mount in Israel and Gaza, as sirens blare and war wages.

Israeli Minister of Energy and Infrastructure Israel Katz said Thursday that the Gaza siege will not be lifted until the country's hostages, taken by Hamas, are returned home.

UN says Israel wants 1.1 million people in Gaza to move south in the next 24 hours

Israel has called for the evacuation of 1.1 million residents in north Gaza to move south in the next 24 hours, Stephane Dujarric, spokesman for the UN secretary-general, confirmed with NBC News.

"The United Nations considers it impossible for such a movement to take place without devastating humanitarian consequences," the statement said.

The move suggests that Israel could be moving to proceed with its ground offensive into the Palestinian enclave to pursue Hamas militants that the Jewish nation has pledged to wipe out.

The entire population of Gaza north of Wadi Gaza was ordered to relocate to southern Gaza "within the next 24 hours," the Israeli military informed the UN and the Department of Safety and Security in Gaza before midnight local time.

That's 1.1 million people — about half the size of Gaza Strip's population.

The same order was given to all of UN's staff and those taking refuge in UN facilities, such as schools, medical centers and clinics.

— Joanna Tan

North Korea denies Hamas militants used its weapons against Israel

North Korea has denied that its weapons were used in the terrorist attack on Israel by Hamas, Reuters reported.

Washington-based news site Radio Free Asia said earlier this week that a video showed a Hamas fighter using what looked to be a rocket launcher suspected to be manufactured in North Korea.

"The U.S. administration's reptile press bodies and quasi-experts are spreading a groundless and false rumor that 'north Korea's weapons' seemed to be used for the attack on Israel," the North's official KCNA news agency said, according to Reuters.

"It is nothing but a bid to shift the blame for the Middle East crisis caused by its wrong hegemonic policy onto a third country and thus evade the international criticism focused on the empire of evil," it said.

— Charmaine Jacob

Europe probes Musk’s X about misinformation on Israel-Hamas war, violence on the app

A European regulator has said a formal request to X, formerly known as Twitter, has been sent to obtain information about the spread of illegal content and disinformation on the social media platform amid the conflict between Israel and Hamas.

The European commissioner for the internal market, Thierry Breton, said on X that the European Commission — the EU's executive arm — is investigating whether X is complying with the Digital Services Act.

Breton sent a letter to X owner Elon Musk expressing concern about the spread of misinformation and "violent and terrorist" content on the service. He urged Musk to respond within 24 hours. Breton sent Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg a similar letter on Wednesday about disinformation on Facebook "to ensure that your systems are effective."

Read the full story here.



— Jonathan Vanian

Billboards in Israel were briefly hacked to display pro-Hamas messages

Luisa Gonzalez | Reuters

Cybersecurity threats in Israel are mounting amid the Israel-Hamas war, including two hijacked smart billboards in and near Tel Aviv that briefly showed pro-Hamas content.

But the biggest cyberattack of the week impacted Ono Academic College near Tel Aviv on Monday, according to Gil Messing of Check Point Security Technologies, an Israeli cybersecurity firm.

In the attack, hackers claiming to be from Jordan published about 250,000 personal records of the college's students, former students and employees on Telegram.

Read the full story here.

— Hayden Field

People gather to show solidarity and remember victims of the war

Janis Laizans | Reuters

Janis Laizans | Reuters

Amir Levy | Getty Images

Amir Levy | Getty Images

— Scott Mlyn

Blinken says he discussed with Israeli officials how to protect civilians in Gaza

Jacquelyn Martin | Pool | AP

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken departed Tel Aviv after reassuring U.S. support to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Blinken said there had been discussions with Israeli officials about how to protect civilians in Gaza and provide them with safe passage.



"We also talked about possibilities for safe passage for civilians who want to leave or get out of the way in Gaza," Blinken said. "And that's a conversation, a discussion that we will pursue in the coming days, including with some of the countries that we'll be visiting. So, this is this is important. And this is an area for focus."

Blinken said he had discussed ways to address the humanitarian needs of people living in Gaza to protect them from harm, "while Israel conducts its legitimate security operations to defend itself from terrorism and to try to ensure that this never happens again."

He added: "On the humanitarian situation in Gaza, I think it's first important to remember the fundamental issue that makes this complicated. Hamas continues to use civilians as human shields, something that's not new, something that they've always done, intentionally putting civilians in harm's way to protect them to try to protect themselves or protect their infrastructure or protect their weapons. So that's one of the basic facts that Israel has to deal with."

"And of course, civilians should not be used in any way as the targets of military operations. They are not the target of Israel's operations," he said.

— Riya Bhattacharjee

More than 330,000 people displaced across Gaza Strip, U.N. says

Mohammed Abed | AFP | Getty Images

The United Nations said that the number of displaced people in the Gaza Strip increased by 30 percent in the past 24 hours.

"More than 338,000, of whom over two-thirds, are taking shelter in schools run by UN Relief and Works Agency," said Stéphane Dujarric, spokesman for the United Nations Secretary-General.

Dujarric said the UN's Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, or OCHA, reports that a power and water crisis is looming in Gaza.

"Gaza's sole power plant has run out of fuel and was forced to stop functioning, triggering an immediate black-out, which continues throughout the Strip. This followed Israel's halt of its electricity and fuel supply to Gaza on 8 October," Dujarric told reporters at the UN.

— Amanda Macias

Images capture strikes inside Gaza

Mahmud Hams | Afp | Getty Images

Abed Rahim Khatib | Anadolu Agency | Getty Images

Abed Rahim Khatib | Anadolu Agency | Getty Images

Mohammed Salem | Reuters

Anadolu Agency | Anadolu Agency | Getty Images

Mahmud Hams | AFP | Getty Images

Mohammed Abed | AFP | Getty Images

Abed Rahim Khatib | Anadolu Agency | Getty Images

Abed Zagout | Anadolu Agency | Getty Images

- Getty Images

No plans to put U.S. forces on the ground in Israel, White House says

Mostafa Alkharouf | Anadolu Agency | Getty Images

National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said that while the U.S. will continue to evolve its strategic planning around the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict, there are no plans to put American servicemembers on the ground in Israel.

"There are no intentions, no plans to put American troops on the ground in combat," Kirby told reporters at the White House during a press briefing. "There is no interest from the Israelis," he added.

A senior Defense official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity per ground rules established by the Pentagon, echoed Kirby's remarks in a separate briefing with reporters.

"We are consistently and continuously consulting with them on their needs. What they have asked of us is to expedite security systems so that they are able to defend themselves," the official said.

— Amanda Macias

Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin will travel to Israel

Simon Wohlfahrt | AFP | Getty Images

Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin will head to Israel tomorrow and is expected to meet Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, a senior Defense official told reporters on a call.

The official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity per ground rules established by the Pentagon, said Austin will reiterate President Joe Biden's warnings to malign actors in the region.

"Secretary Austin is going to repeat what you heard from President Biden earlier this week and Secretary Blinken today. To any actor, state or non state seeking to escalate this conflict: Don't. We have adjusted our posture, we are expediting security assistance, and we are unwavering in our commitment to support Israel," the official said.

— Amanda Macias

Britain's Sunak orders deployment of military assets to the eastern Mediterranean

Ben Stansall | Afp | Getty Images

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak ordered the deployment of two Royal Navy ships, surveillance assets and a P-8 reconnaissance aircraft to the eastern Mediterranean in order to bolster Israeli security.

"We must be unequivocal in making sure the types of horrific scenes we have seen this week will not be repeated. Alongside our allies, the deployment of our world class military will support efforts to ensure regional stability and prevent further escalation," Sunak wrote in a statement announcing the new deployment.

"Our military and diplomatic teams across the region will also support international partners to re-establish security and ensure humanitarian aid reaches the thousands of innocent victims of this barbaric attack from Hamas terrorists," he added.

The British deployment comes on the heels of Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin's decision on Sunday to move the USS Gerald Ford Carrier Strike Group to the eastern Mediterranean.

— Amanda Macias

Governments arrange for repatriation flights from Israel

Kirill Kudryavtsev | AFP | Getty Images

Chalinee Thirasupa | Reuters

Heiko Becker | Reuters

Leon Lord | AFP | Getty Images

Ton Molina | Nurphoto | Getty Images

— Scott Mlyn

No 'direct evidence' Iran participated in Hamas terror attacks, White House says

Jonathan Ernst | Reuters

The White House said there was no "direct evidence" that Iran was a participant in the surprise terror attacks carried out by Hamas in Israel.

"We're still looking into this but again, no direct evidence that Iran was a participant in these attacks," National Security Council spokesman John Kirby told reporters at the White House.

"But again, we're still we're still monitoring it," Kirby added.

On Wednesday, President Joe Biden warned Iran to "be careful" as tensions in the region soar.

— Amanda Macias

Israel continues to build up its defenses near the Gaza border as it prepares for a ground war with Hamas

Ilia Yefimovich | Picture Alliance | Getty Images

Menahem Kahana | AFP | Getty Images

Saeed Qaq | Anadolu Agency | Getty Images

Alexi J. Rosenfeld | Getty Images News | Getty Images

Mostafa Alkharouf | Anadolu Agency | Getty Images

Alexi J. Rosenfeld | Getty Images

Ilia Yefimovich | Picture Alliance | Getty Images

— Getty Images

'It's simply depravity in the worst imaginable way,' Blinken says of attacks carried out on civilians

Jacquelyn Martin | AP

Secretary of State Antony Blinken described the imagery released by the Israeli government of the ongoing violence in the region triggered by terror attacks carried out by Hamas over the weekend.

"It's beyond what anyone would ever want to imagine, much less actually see and God forbid experience," Blinken told reporters in Tel Aviv referencing the graphic imagery.

"A baby and infant riddled with bullets. Soldiers beheaded. Young people burned alive in their cars, or in their hideaway rooms. I could go on. But it's simply depravity in the worst imaginable way," he said, adding that the carnage "defies comprehension."

"I think for any human being to see this it's really beyond almost anything that we can comprehend and digest," Blinken said.

"Civilians should not be used in any way as the targets of military operations," he added.

— Amanda Macias

Biden holds meeting with senior administration officials to discuss ongoing situation in Israel, White House says

Source: White House Photo

The White House said President Joe Biden met with senior administration officials to discuss the ongoing situation in Israel.

Attorney General Merrick Garland, Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas, Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines, Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation Chris Wray, Homeland Security Advisor Liz Sherwood-Randall, National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan, Principal Deputy National Security Advisor Jon Finer, and White House Chief of Staff Jeff Zients were present for the meeting.

Vice President Kamala Harris attended the meeting virtually from Air Force 2.

— Amanda Macias

At least 27 Americans have died as a result of the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict

Jonathan Ernst | Reuters

The White House said that at least 27 Americans have died as a result of the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict.

National Security Council spokesman John Kirby told reporters at the White House that there are 14 unaccounted for U.S. citizens.

Kirby said that the Biden administration estimates that there are "less than a handful" of American hostages held by Hamas.

— Amanda Macias

Blinken plans to meet with leaders of Jordan, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, UAE and Qatar

Jacquelyn Martin | Pool | via Reuters

Secretary of State Antony Blinken will travel to Jordan following a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and government officials. Blinken will meet with Jordan's King Abdullah and Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas.

Blinken said he is also planning on meeting with leaders in Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt and Qatar while in the region.

"Across each of these engagements, we will continue pressing countries to help prevent the conflict from spreading and to use their leverage with Hamas to immediately and unconditionally release the hostages," Blinken told reporters during a press conference.

On Wednesday, the White House said there is "less than a handful" of American hostages believed to be held by Hamas.

— Amanda Macias

U.S. working with Qatar to halt $6 billion in funds for Iran as violence in region soars

Bloomberg | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo told lawmakers that the Biden administration is working with the Qatari government to halt the release of $6 billion to Iran, according to a report from The Washington Post.

Adeyemo said the funds, which were previously brokered as part of a prisoner swap between Washington and Tehran, were not "going anywhere anytime soon," the Post reports.

The revelation comes on the heels of surprise terror attacks carried out by Hamas in Israel over the weekend. The now-widespread violence has triggered concerns that Hamas received assistance from Iran, a longtime malign actor in the region.

President Joe Biden warned Iran Wednesday to "be careful" as tensions in the region soar.

"We're surging additional military assistance to the Israel Defense Forces, including ammunition, interceptors, replenish the Iron Dome. We moved the U.S. carrier fleet to the eastern Mediterranean. We're sending more fighter jets there for that reason. And made it clear to the Iranians: Be careful," Biden said in an address from the White House.

— Amanda Macias

Blinken to travel to Qatar on Friday to meet with senior officials

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken will travel to Qatar on Friday to meet with senior officials there, a senior U.S. official said on Thursday.

—Reuters

Israel plans $6 billion in war insurance for airlines

Jakub Porzycki | Nurphoto | Getty Images

Israel's parliamentary finance committee approved a plan to provide a state guarantee of $6 billion to cover insurance against war risks to Israeli airlines, the Finance Ministry said on Thursday.

The guarantee framework will grant Israeli airlines insurance policies against war risks, thereby ensuring the continuity of air operations in Israel.

—Reuters

Europe gives TikTok CEO 24 hours to respond about Israel-Hamas war misinformation

European regulator Thierry Breton shared a stern letter to TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew on Thursday claiming his office has "indications" that the platform is being used to distribute disinformation and illegal content around the war.

Bryan van der Beek | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Under the European Union's newly enacted Digital Services Act, TikTok is responsible for monitoring and removing illegal content like terrorist content or illegal hate speech. Breton said TikTok must be "timely, diligent and objective" about removing misinformation, particularly since minors often turn to the platform as a source of news.

Breton urged TikTok to step up its efforts and contact proper law enforcement authorities, and he requested a response to the letter within 24 hours. Breton issued similar letters to X owner Elon Musk and Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg this week.

-- Ashley Capoot

Israeli soldiers secure and search the site of the Supernova Desert Music Festival

EDITORS NOTE- Graphic Content: This post depicts images of death in Re'im, Israel.

Israeli soldiers secure and search the site of the weekend attack by Palestinian militants on the Supernova Desert Music Festival, near kibbutz Reim in the Negev desert in southern Israel.

Ilia Yefimovich | Picture Alliance | Getty Images

Leon Neal | Getty Images

Leon Neal | Getty Images

Leon Neal | Getty Images

Menahem Kahana | AFP | Getty Images

Amir Levy | Getty Images

- Getty Images

‘We know they’re waiting for us’: Gaza’s tunnels pose deadly challenge for Israeli troops

JACK GUEZ | AFP | Getty Images

Israel's intelligence community believes much of the money and material the world gave to the people of Gaza to rebuild after previous wars has been taken by Hamas and reinvested in the elaborate system of tunnels and bunkers.

Over the last decade, nervous Israelis have reported hearing digging underground. The army has tried to come up with means to discover and destroy the tunnels on both sides of the border, with only limited success.

Israel's army knows the sophisticated underground system has electrical generators, intelligence rooms and supplies for Hamas' underground army. Nobody in Israel seems to know how long the tunnels are but they know it's a big network often euphemistically called "Gaza's Metro."

"We know they're waiting for us," said the soldier who previously fought in Gaza. "And as bad as Gaza is above ground, underground is much worse."

Read the full story here.

— Jason Gewirtz

Volunteers in Tel Aviv work to identify missing persons in the aftermath of the deadly Hamas attack

Volunteers take part in a taskforce in Tel Aviv to identify missing persons in the aftermath of a surprise attack by Hamas on communities in southern Israel.

Gil Cohen-magen | AFP | Getty Images

Gil Cohen-magen | AFP | Getty Images

-Gil Cohen-Magen | AFP | Getty Images

Israel's El Al airlines to operate rare flights on Sabbath to bring back reservists

Nurphoto | Nurphoto | Getty Images

Israel's El Al Airlines on Thursday said it would operate rare flights on Saturday to bring back reservists to assist in the fight against Palestinian militant group Hamas.

The flights will operate from New York and Bangkok.

The airline said it had not flown on a Saturday — when people of the Jewish faith observe the Sabbath — since 1982 but obtained the relevant religious permissions.

A record 300,000 Israeli reservists have been drafted into the hostilities against Hamas, which delivered a multi-pronged terrorist attack over the weekend. Israel has called back spates of soldiers and reservists from abroad, to assist with the campaign.

— Ruxandra Iordache

Already a humanitarian crisis, war with Hamas could have major impact on Israel’s economy

Ahmad Hasaballah | Getty Images

As Israel prepares for what could be a long war with massive humanitarian implications, there are also concerns about how a protracted fight could weigh on the country's dynamic economy.

"The impact is substantial," said Eyal Winter, a professor of economics at Hebrew University in Jerusalem who has studied the economic impact of Israel's wars.

"In a case like this, tourism dries up immediately," said Winter. But, he added, "there's also a major increase in tourism when the fighting ends due to pent-up demand."

Read the full story here.

— Jason Gewirtz

How to donate to help victims of the Israel-Gaza crisis

Mohammed Abed | AFP | Getty Images

People looking to help those affected by the Israel-Gaza crisis can consider donating to charities working on the ground.

Read the full story here on how to give smartly and safely.

— Annie Nova

IEA says oil markets 'fraught with uncertainty' as Israel-Hamas war persists

The International Energy Agency says oil markets will likely "remain on tenterhooks" as the Israel-Hamas conflict persists, noting that the Middle East region accounts for more than one third of global seaborne oil trade.

"The Middle East conflict is fraught with uncertainty and events are fast developing," the IEA said in its latest monthly oil market report.

"Against a backdrop of tightly balanced oil markets anticipated by the IEA for some time, the international community will remain laser focused on risks to the region's oil flows."

The IEA's report comes as the Israel-Hamas conflict enters its sixth day, with many energy market participants closely monitoring whether the fighting could lead to output disruption in the Middle East.

Here's the full story.

— Sam Meredith

What is Israel's Iron Dome?

Amir Cohen | Reuters

Israel's Iron Dome is once again fending off attacks from the Palestinian militant group Hamas, underscoring its importance as one of the most important tools in the country's arsenal.

In the wake of Hamas' devastating and coordinated attack on southern Israel over the weekend, many are curious to understand more about exactly what it is and how it operates.

Gili Yaari | Corbis News | Getty Images

In short, Israel's Iron Dome is a mobile all-weather defense system that is designed to launch guided missiles to intercept incoming rockets and other short-range threats mid-air.

Here's the full story.

— Sam Meredith

UK offers support with the Rafah crossing to the Gaza Strip

U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak offered British support to Egypt to manage the "challenging security situation at the Rafah border crossing," his office said Thursday.

In a conversation with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi earlier in the day, Sunak "offered the UK's support to try to manage this situation and keep the route open for humanitarian and consular reasons, including for British nationals."

Said Khatib | Afp | Getty Images

The Rafah crossing between Sinai and Gaza is the only exit point from the latter enclosure that is not controlled by Israel. The Gaza Strip is currently under complete siege from Israel, which is responding to a terrorist attack from Palestinian militant group Hamas that took place over the weekend. Over 2 million people in the Gaza Strip have been cut off from Israel's water, food, electricity and fuel supplies, as a result.

The Rafah border crossing remained shut on Wednesday morning, Reuters reported, amid security concerns.

Earlier this week, the U.S. mentioned the possibility of talks with Egypt to establish a humanitarian corridor for the civilians of the Gaza Strip. The Rafah crossing is the main option for such a safe passage, an official of the International Committee of the Red Cross said Thursday, according to Reuters.

— Ruxandra Iordache

Israelis arrive at a weapons distribution point for people allowed to carry arms in northern Israel

Israelis arrive at a weapons distribution point at the Ayyelet HaShahar Kibbutz, in northern Israel, near the Lebanese border.

Jalaa Marey | AFP | Getty Images

Jalaa Marey | AFP | Getty Images

Jalaa Marey | Afp | Getty Images

Jalaa Marey | AFP | Getty Images

Jalaa Marey | AFP | Getty Images

Jalaa Marey | AFP | Getty Images

Jalaa Marey | AFP | Getty Images

-Jalaa Marey | AFP | Getty Images

Two Syrian airports offline after Israeli strikes, Syrian state media says

- | Afp | Getty Images

Syria's international airports in the country's capital Damascus and the northern city of Aleppo are out of service, following an Israeli missile attack, the state-run Syrian Arab News Agency said.

An Israeli missile offensive at 1:50 p.m. local time earlier on Thursday resulted in "damage to the airports' landing strips and putting them out of service," SANA reported, according to a NBC News translation. SANA cited an anonymous military source for the information, which CNBC could not independently verify.

Israel and Syria's Iran-backed regime led by Bashar al-Assad are in a state of conflict. Earlier in the week, Israeli's military said it fired artillery and mortar shells toward Syria on Tuesday, in response to several shells launched by its neighbor into Israeli territory, Reuters reports.

Tensions have been high between Israel and bordering countries since the Saturday terrorist attacks carried out by Palestinian militant group Hamas and Israel's own retaliation. Israel has since also exchanged fire with Lebanese militant group Hezbollah, heightening concern over political stability in the Middle East.

— Ruxandra Iordache



The health system of the Gaza Strip has begun to collapse, local health ministry says

EDITORS NOTE- Graphic Content- This post contains images of wounded and dead Palestinians in Gaza.

The health system of the besieged Gaza Strip "has begun to collapse," the Gaza ministry of health said in a Thursday update.

Said Khatib | AFP | Getty Images

It said that 1,354 Palestinians have been killed since the Saturday offensive carried out by Palestinian militant group Hamas. Another 6,049 people were injured — a number that the ministry says exceeds the capacity of operation rooms.

Intensive Care Unit "bed numbers were expanded, but have already been filled. The wounded who need an ICU bed now have no place to be admitted," the ministry said.

Mohammed Abed | AFP | Getty Images

Israel has launched a total siege of the Gaza Strip, interrupting its own supplies of fuel, water, electricity and food to the region. Gaza's lone operational power plant has run out of fuel. The two factors combined to an electricity shortage encumbering hospital activity.

"Without electricity, hospitals risk turning into morgues," the International Committee of the Red Cross noted in an update earlier on Thursday.

Ashraf Amra | Anadolu Agency | Getty Images

— Ruxandra Iordache

At least 25 U.S. citizens killed in Hamas attack, Blinken says

Anadolu Agency | Anadolu Agency | Getty Images

At least 25 U.S. citizens were killed in the weekend terrorist offensives of Palestinian militant group Hamas against Israel, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Thursday from Tel Aviv.

"Tragically, the number of innocent lives claimed by Hamas' heinous attacks continues to rise. Among those, we now know at least 25 American citizens were killed," the state secretary said in a speech following a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Likening the brutality of the recent Hamas offensive to that of actions perpetrated by terror group IS, he added, "Anyone who wants peace and justice must condemn Hamas' reign of terror" and stressed that Israel has "the right, indeed, the obligation to defend itself."

In the same speech, Netanyahu urged the international community that "Hamas should be treated exactly the way ISIS was treated" and called for moral clarity.

Israel has retaliated against the Hamas hostilities with airstrikes and a complete siege of the Gaza Strip.

"We know Hamas does not represent the Palestinian people or their legitimate aspirations," Blinken said Thursday, saying the U.S. continues to work closely with Israel to secure the release of hostages abducted by Hamas and is "pursuing intensive diplomacy throughout the region to prevent the conflict from spreading."

The Hamas attack and Israel's response have heightened tensions in the Middle East, already rippling into fire exchanged with Lebanese militant group Hezbollah.

Blinken reassured Netanyahu of long-term ally Washington's ongoing support.

"You may be strong enough, on your own, to defend yourselves. But as long as America exists, you will never, ever have to," he said Thursday.

— Ruxandra Iordache

'We're not going anywhere,' Blinken tells Israel's Netanyahu

Jacquelyn Martin | AFP | Getty Images

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken reassured Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of Washington's ongoing support, ahead of a meeting in Tel Aviv.

"We're here, we're not going anywhere," Blinken told Netanyahu, after expressing regret over the tragedy of the terrorist attack carried out by Palestinian militant group Hamas against Israel over the weekend. The exchange was captured in video footage shared by Netanyahu's office.

Blinken, whose country has vehemently condemned the Hamas hostilities, on Thursday convenes with Netanyahu, Israeli Foreign Affairs Minister Eli Cohen and a spate of other officials.

The U.S. state secretary is slated to then meet with Mahmoud Abbas, president of the Palestinian Authority, on Friday.

Iran's foreign minister to visit Lebanon as part of Middle East tour

Atta Kenare | AFP | Getty Images

Iran's Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdullahian on Thursday begins a "tour" of the Middle East that includes Lebanon "in light of the current events in Palestine," Iranian Ambassador to Lebanon Mojtaba Amani said in a Google-translated post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

He did not specify the items on the agenda of Amirabdullahian's visit.

Iran has historically backed Lebanese militant group Hezbollah, which has been exchanging fire with Israel over the week citing retaliation for the Palestinian people. Over the weekend, Palestinian militant group Hamas carried out an expansive offensive against Israel, leading to an Israeli siege of the Gaza Strip and sparking fresh tensions in the Middle East region.

— Ruxandra Iordache

Israel-Hamas conflict is a 'new cloud' darkening the economic landscape, IMF head says

Kevin Dietsch | Getty Images News | Getty Images

The "heart-breaking" conflict between Israel and Palestinian militant group Hamas represents a "new cloud" looming over the world economy, International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said Thursday.

"Very clearly, this is a new cloud on not the safest horizon for the world economy, a new cloud darkening this horizon — and of course, not needed," she said at a news conference at the annual meeting of the IMF and World Bank in Marrakech, according to Reuters.

According to the latest IMF projections, global economic growth will slow from 3.5% in 2022 to 3% this year and to 2.9% in 2024.

She stressed that the IMF is closely monitoring developments and especially the effects on the oil markets. A multi-pronged terrorist offensive by Hamas and Israel's retaliation have sharply heightened tensions in the Middle East, raising market concerns over the stability of crude production from the oil-rich region.

The Hamas attacks on Isreal came nearly 50 years to the day of the anniversary of the Arab-Israeli conflict of 1973, which led to Arab members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries declaring an oil embargo against the U.S.

— Ruxandra Iordache

Israeli emergency government sends message of unity

Abir Sultan | Afp | Getty Images

Israeli politicians issued a message of unity after agreeing to form an emergency government amid the ongoing war with Palestinian militant group Hamas.

The new administration drafts in opposition officials, bringing opposition leader and former head of the army Benny Gantz and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant into Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's war cabinet.

"Our standing here, shoulder to shoulder, is a clear message to our enemies, and more importantly, a message to all citizens of Israel – we are all together, we are all mobilizing. Ours is not a political partnership but a shared fate," Gantz said Wednesday in a joint Wednesday statement with Netanyahu, according to an NBC translation.

"We have put aside every other consideration because the fate of our country is at stake. We will work together, shoulder to shoulder, for the citizens of Israel and for the State of Israel," Netanyahu said.

Israel's political unity has been fractured over recent months, as Netanyahu's judiciary reform initiative sparked mass protests. The Israeli prime minister survived a no-confidence vote in March.

— Ruxandra Iordache

Red Cross in contact with Israeli, Hamas officials

The International Committee of the Red Cross said it is engaging with officials from both Israel and Hamas, urging the release of captives taken by the Palestinian militant group and for the end of civilian suffering.

Mustafa Hassona | Anadolu Agency | Getty Images

"We have been in touch with both Hamas & Israeli officials about accessing those deprived of liberty. We are asking for the release of hostages, unharmed," the agency said in a post on the X, previously known as Twitter.

Hamas abducted Israeli civilians during a bloody assault on Saturday. In response, Israel has launched a complete siege of the Gaza Strip, halting deliveries of electricity, fuel, water and food to the enclosed region.

"As Gaza loses power, hospitals lose power, putting newborns in incubators and elderly patients on oxygen at risk ... Without electricity, hospitals risk turning into morgues," the Red Cross said in a Thursday statement.

Access to electricity in Gaza has been an issue since the area's only operational power plant ran out of fuel on Tuesday. Some Gaza citizens have access to backup generators, but these also require fuel.

— Ruxandra Iordache

Blinken arrives in Israel

Jacquelyn Martin | AFP | Getty Images

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has arrived in Tel Aviv, Israel.

U.S. Department of State Spokesperson Matthew Miller on Tuesday said Blinken will meet with Israeli officials, and reiterate condolences for the victims of the multi-pronged terrorist attacks of Palestinian militant group Hamas over the weekend.

"He will also discuss measures to bolster Israel's security and underscore the United States' unwavering support for Israel's right to defend itself," Miller said.

On Thursday, Palestine Liberation Organization Secretary-General Hussein al-Sheikh said on X, previously known as Twitter, that Blinken will meet with Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas Friday. The U.S. State Department has yet to confirm this appointment.

A historical supporter of Israel, the U.S. has firmly denounced the Hamas attacks, with U.S. President Joe Biden referring to them as "pure cruelty" on Wednesday.

"I would argue it's the deadliest day for Jews since the Holocaust," Biden said at the time.

— Ruxandra Iordache

'No one will preach us morals' on Gaza Strip, Israeli minister says

No one will "preach" to Israel on morality on humanitarian grounds over its siege of the Gaza Strip, Israeli Minister of Energy and Infrastructure Israel Katz said Thursday.

Said Khatib | AFP | Getty Images

"Humanitarian aid to Gaza? No electrical switch will be turned on, no water hydrant will be opened and no fuel truck will enter until the Israeli abductees are returned home. Humanitarian for humanitarian. And no one will preach us morals," he said in a Google-translated post on social media platform X, previously known as Twitter.

Israel earlier this week declared a total siege of the Gaza Strip, following the terrorist attacks of Palestinian militant group Hamas. It is now no longer supplying the roughly 2.3 million people of the region with its food, water, fuel and electricity supplies.

The U.N. has expressed concern over the welfare of civilians following these restrictions, with the U.S. mentioning the possibility of a humanitarian corridor for the people of the Gaza Strip.

— Ruxandra Iordache

Death toll rises

Menahem Kahana | AFP | Getty Images

At least 1,200 Israeli people have been killed in Israel since the multi-pronged terrorist strikes of Palestinian militant group Hamas over the weekend, according to the latest update from Jonathan Conricus, spokesperson for the Israeli Defense Forces. Israeli public broadcaster Kan put this figure higher at 1,300 on Thursday. Discrepancies have been previously noted in the reporting of various official outlets.

Zain Jaafar | AFP | Getty Images

In the West Bank and Gaza Strip, a combined 1,232 people have been killed, Palestinian officials said, following airstrikes by Israel and a complete siege of Gaza in response to the Hamas attack.

Thousands of other people are injured in all three regions.

— Ruxandra Iordache

Blinken to meet Israel PM Netanyahu Thursday

Elizabeth Frantz | Reuters

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is set to arrive in Israel on Thursday and meet Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to discuss developments since the brutal attack of Palestinian militant group Hamas over the weekend.

Separately, Palestine Liberation Organization Secretary-General Hussein al-Sheikh said on X, previously known as Twitter, that Blinken will convene with Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas Friday.

Abbas will also on Thursday meet with Jordanian King Abdullah II in Amman, al-Sheikh added.

The U.S. has previously condemned the terrorist hostilities of Hamas and said it was in discussions with Egypt to organize a humanitarian corridor for civilians in the Gaza Strip, who are under a complete siege by Israel.

— Ruxandra Iordache

X answers EU disinformation claims following Hamas hostilities

Jerod Harris | Getty Images Entertainment | Getty Images

The X social media platform has "taken action to remove or label tens of thousands of pieces of content" since the terrorist attacks carried out by Palestinian militant group Hamas against Israel, company CEO Linda Yaccarino said in a public letter.

Yaccarino's comments came after Thierry Breton, the European commissioner for the internal market, on Tuesday gave X owner Elon Musk 24 hours to respond to claims that his platform is "being used to disseminate illegal content and and disinformation in the EU," following the Hamas hostilities.

The X platform has previously introduced policies to try to rein in disinformation during crisis situations, adding warning labels to debunk false allegations about events.

— Ruxandra Iordache

Brazil calls for Friday meeting of the United Nations Security Council on Israel-Hamas war

Brazil called for a meeting of the United Nations Security Council on Friday to "address the situation in the Gaza Strip," its foreign ministry said.

The country's Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira has postponed a scheduled trip to the Philippines and will travel to New York for the assembly.

Brazil is the current October holder of the monthly rotating UNSC presidency. The council held an initial meeting on Sunday, Reuters reports, in the immediate wake of Palestinian militant group Hamas' terrorist attack against Israel the day prior.

In a Google-translated Wednesday post on social media platform X, previously known as Twitter, Brazilian President Lula da Silva called for an end to the conflict and for the release of children captured by Hamas.

"An international humanitarian intervention is urgently needed. A ceasefire is urgently needed in defense of Israeli and Palestinian children," he said. "Brazil, in the provisional presidency of the UN Security Council, will join the efforts to bring the conflict to an immediate and definitive end."

— Ruxandra Iordache

Saudi, Iran leadership discuss Israel-Hamas conflict in first call since resuming relations

Leon Neal | Getty Images News | Getty Images

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi discussed the ongoing conflict between Israel and Palestinian militant group Hamas, in their first official phone call since their two nations resumed diplomatic ties.

The conversation took place on Wednesday and lasted 45 minutes, Iran's state-owned Islamic Republic News Agency said in a Google-translated report, and was also noted by the Saudi Press Agency.

Iran and Saudi Arabia have both historically advocated the cause of the Palestinian people, with Tehran also supporting Hamas. Since the bloody Hamas terrorist attacks against Israel over the weekend, Riyadh has called for an "immediate halt to the escalation between the two sides," while Iran has repeatedly denied involvement in the hostilities, but also described them as a "natural reaction."

The Wednesday engagement marked the first conversation between the high-profile officials of the two countries, who only ended years of tensions and agreed to rekindle diplomatic relations in a China-brokered deal in March.

— Ruxandra Iordache

UN secretary-general calls for immediate release of Israeli hostages, protection of Gaza civilians

Adam Gray | Getty Images News | Getty Images

The United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres has called for the immediate release of all Israeli hostages held by Hamas in Gaza. He urged all parties to protect civilians in the Gaza Strip who are caught in the crossfire as Israel declared war on Hamas militants, who control the Palestinian enclave.

"I appeal to all parties — and those who have an influence over those parties — to avoid any further escalation and spillover," Guterres said at a press conference Wednesday. It was his second statement in three days on the Israel-Hamas conflict. "International humanitarian law must be respected and upheld."

"UN premises and all hospitals, schools and clinics must never be targeted," the secretary-general said, adding some UN staff died while working to support the people of Gaza.

With Israel cutting off all supplies as the Jewish state continues its bombardment of Gaza, aid agencies and workers have been scrambling to find alternative access routes where humanitarian supplies may be channeled to Gaza.

"I want to thank Egypt for its constructive engagement to facilitate humanitarian access through the Rafah crossing and to make the El Arish airport available for critical assistance," Guterres added.

— Clement Tan

Biden tells Iranians: 'Be careful'

Brendan Smialowski | AFP | Getty Images

President Joe Biden said his administration warned Iran to be careful after Hamas' attacks on Israel.

After listing aid the U.S. is sending to Israel, Biden "made it clear to the Iranians: Be careful."

The president made the remarks at a roundtable of Jewish leaders at the White House on Wednesday afternoon.

Sources tell NBC News that U.S. intelligence shows Iranian leaders were surprised by Hamas' attack on Israel, but White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said Tuesday that Iran was "complicit" in the attack because it has backed Hamas for decades.

Biden called the attack by Hamas "pure cruelty."

"I would argue it's the deadliest day for Jews since the Holocaust," Biden said.

— Emma Kinery

Israel to form emergency government for war against Hamas

Israel will form an emergency government amid the war against Hamas, seeking to shore up security decision-making as the conflict with the Palestinian militant group persists.

Emmanuel Dunand | AFP | Getty Images

Opposition leader and former head of the army Benny Gantz will join Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's war cabinet alongside Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, Israeli media reported.

— Sam Meredith

Medical services in Gaza enter 'critical stage,' Palestinian health ministry says

Mohammed Abed | Afp | Getty Images

Health services in the Gaza Strip are at a "critical stage," the Palestinian health ministry said in a Facebook post.

"Medicines, medical consumption and fuel are running out" and hospitals are fully occupied, with wounded patients "on the ground due to the intensification of Israeli aggression," a spokesman said.

"Urgent action must be taken to provide a safe corridor for medical supplies and the wounded and patients should leave before it is too late," the ministry warned.

Egypt is reportedly in talks with the U.S. to provide aid to Palestinians through the Egyptian border with Gaza, Reuters reported quoting Egyptian security sources, adding that moves to set up a safe passageway for fleeing refugees of the Palestinian enclave have been rejected.

— Joanna Tan

Read CNBC's previous live coverage here

Israel says 2,600 'terrorist targets' struck; Gaza's health services enter 'critical stage.'