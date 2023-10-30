Israel-Hamas war live updates: Israeli defense forces expand Gaza ground incursion; thousands break into UN warehouses

This is CNBC's live blog tracking developments on the Israel-Hamas war. See below for the latest updates.

Israel has pledged to continue its "large scale, significant strikes" in pursuit of Hamas militants responsible for the Oct. 7 carnage.

Over the weekend, thousands broke into the warehouses of the U.N. Relief and Works Agency in the Gaza Strip, taking wheat flour and basic items, according to the aid agency.

Thomas White, director of UNRWA affairs in Gaza, said it's "a worrying sign that civil order is starting to break down."

Gaza death toll passes 8,000, Palestinian health ministry says

Mohammed Fayq Abu Mostafa | Reuters

The death toll in Gaza since Israel began its bombing campaign of the country on Oct. 7 has surpassed 8,000, according the Palestinian Health Ministry in the West Bank, which drew the number from sources in the Hamas-controlled Gaza Strip.

"The toll of the Israeli aggression reached 8,005 martyrs, including 3,324 children, 2,062 women, and 460 elderly people, in addition to 20,242 citizens sustaining various injuries since October 7," the ministry's statement said on Telegram, according to a Google translation. The proportion of women, children and the elderly among those killed amounted to 73% of the total, according to the ministry's numbers.

U.S. President Joe Biden has cast doubt on the figures coming from Gaza's health ministry as it is run by Hamas. In response, the ministry published a list more than 200 pages long detailed the names of all those it says it had confirmed as dead. No independent body has been able to enter Gaza to verify casualty numbers as its borders are sealed.

— Natasha Turak

UK Foreign Minister says he is 'working extensively' toward a humanitarian ceasefire

UK Foreign Minister James Cleverly said he is working with Israel and Arab allies to reach a pause in the fighting to allow more aid to reach civilians in Gaza.

"We're working extensively with the Egyptians, with the Israelis and others to try and have a humanitarian pause, a temporary pause so that we can get that humanitarian aid to the people that need it," Cleverly was quoted as telling Reuters from Abu Dhabi.

"It's trickling through but we need a significant increase in the volume," he said.

A handful of aid trucks have been allowed into Gaza via its Rafah border crossing with Egypt, but aid workers say what has come in so far is a "drop in the ocean" compared to the vast need of some 2.2 million people who have been cut off from water, food and electricity following Israel's siege on the territory.

Israel says the siege is necessary to pressure Hamas to release hostages and stop firing rockets into Israel.

— Natasha Turak

IDF says ground operation in Gaza continues to expand

The Israeli Defense Forces said it expanded its ground incursion into Gaza overnight, as the country enters a second phase of its war against Hamas.

In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, the IDF said one of its aircraft struck a Hamas post while forces "eliminated multiple terrorists barricaded within civilian buildings and terrorist tunnels who attempted to attack the forces."

CNBC has not independently verified the reports.

IDF Ground Operations in Gaza continued and expanded overnight:



🔻An IAF aircraft—guided by ground forces—struck a Hamas post and the 20+ terrorist operatives in it.



🔻Soldiers spotted armed terrorists and an anti-tank missile launching post near the Al-Azhar University and… — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) October 30, 2023

— Matt Clinch

WTO chief warns global growth will be impacted if Israel-Hamas conflict spreads

Global growth will be impacted if the ongoing Israel-Hamas war spills into the broader Middle East region, the World Trade Organization's director-general has warned.

"If it spreads beyond where it is now, to the rest of the Middle East, there will be an impact," Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala told CNBC's Martin Soong.

That's because the Middle East is "the source" of a lot of the world's natural gas and oil, the WTO chief said.

Escalating conflict could further weigh on trade growth which is already "quite grim," she added.

Read more of the story here.

– Sheila Chiang

Hezbollah says it downs Israeli drone in south Lebanon

Lebanon's Hezbollah said on Sunday it shot down an Israeli drone over southern Lebanon with a surface-to-air missile, the first time it has announced such an incident, as clashes on the Lebanese border escalate.

The drone was hit near Khiam, about 5 km (3 miles) from the border with Israel, and was seen falling in Israeli territory, Hezbollah added. Two security sources in Lebanon said it was the first time Hezbollah had announced downing an Israeli drone.

The Israeli Defence Ministry did not provide comment. Israel's military, which claimed more strikes on what it described as Hezbollah targets on Sunday, also did not comment.

Mohanad Hage Ali, of the Carnegie Middle East Center, said Hezbollah has "insinuated they have this capability but it is the first time they declare they have this kind of capability to shoot down a drone."

— Reuters

Satellite images show destruction of neighborhoods in Northern Gaza from Israeli airstrikes

Before and after satellite images from Maxar Technologies show destruction of neighborhoods in Northern Gaza from continued Israeli airstrikes.

Before: Atatra neighborhood

Maxar Technologies | Getty Images

After: Atatra neighborhood

Maxar Technologies | Getty Images

Before: Al Karameh neigborhood

Maxar Technologies | Getty Images

After: Al Karameh neigborhood

Maxar Technologies | Getty Images

Before: Izbat Beit Hanoun neighborhood

Maxar Technologies | Getty Images

After: Izbat Beit Hanoun neighborhood

Maxar Technologies | Getty Images

Before: Beit Hanoun neighborhood

Maxar Technologies | Getty Images

After: Beit Hanoun neighborhood

Maxar Technologies | Getty Images

— Adam Jeffery

Clashes erupt on Israel's northern border with Lebanon and Syria

The Israeli military struck targets in Lebanon and Syria on Sunday after projectiles were fired into Israel.

Clashes have been taking place across Israel's tense border with Lebanon since the onset of the Hamas-Israel war, mostly contained to several border towns.

But on Sunday, rockets were fired from Syria as well, falling into open Israeli territory, the military said. It fired back at the site where the rockets were launched.

Israel's military also provided video of multiple strikes inside Lebanon, showing explosions erupting among trees and missiles hitting a building on a hillside. The military said it shot down a drone and killed a militant who tried to approach the border fence.

On Sunday evening, Hamas said its forces in Lebanon had fired 16 missiles at the northern Israeli town of Nahariya. The Lebanese militant group Hezbollah, a Hamas ally, also announced it had fired missiles at several sites across the border Sunday afternoon, including one that it said had hit an Israeli infantry unit near the town of Birket Risha and caused "confirmed injuries."

— Associated Press

