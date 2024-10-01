Iran readying ‘imminent' ballistic missile attack against Israel, U.S. official tells NBC News

The United States has seen indications that Iran is preparing to "imminently" launch a ballistic missile attack on Israel.

The United States has seen indications that Iran is preparing to "imminently" launch a ballistic missile attack on Israel, a senior White House official told NBC News on Tuesday.

The official warned that any direct attack on Israel by Iran "will carry severe consequences for Iran."

"We are actively supporting defensive preparations to defend Israel against this attack," the official said.

Iran's suspected planned attack came as Israeli ground forces invaded south Lebanon as part of an attack on Hezbollah, the militant group backed by Iran.

Israel last week killed Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah in a bombing in Beirut, Lebanon.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell more than 250 points by 10 a.m. ET, spurred by a surge in the cost of WTI crude oil, on fears of heightened tensions in the petroleum-rich Middle East.

This is breaking news. Please refresh for updates.