news

Iran readying ‘imminent' ballistic missile attack against Israel, U.S. official tells NBC News

By Dan Mangan,CNBC

A big banner depicting Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei is placed next to a ballistic missile in Baharestan Square in Tehran, Iran, on September 26, 2024 on the sideline of an exhibition which marks the 44th anniversary of the start of Iran-Iraq war. 
Hossein Beris | Afp | Getty Images
  • The United States has seen indications that Iran is preparing to "imminently" launch a ballistic missile attack on Israel.
  • The official warned that any direct attack on Israel by Iran "will carry severe consequences for Iran."
  • The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell more than 250 points, spurred by a surge in the cost of WTI crude oil, on fears of heightened tensions in the petroleum-rich Middle East.

The United States has seen indications that Iran is preparing to "imminently" launch a ballistic missile attack on Israel, a senior White House official told NBC News on Tuesday.

The official warned that any direct attack on Israel by Iran "will carry severe consequences for Iran."

"We are actively supporting defensive preparations to defend Israel against this attack," the official said.

Iran's suspected planned attack came as Israeli ground forces invaded south Lebanon as part of an attack on Hezbollah, the militant group backed by Iran.

Israel last week killed Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah in a bombing in Beirut, Lebanon.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell more than 250 points by 10 a.m. ET, spurred by a surge in the cost of WTI crude oil, on fears of heightened tensions in the petroleum-rich Middle East.

This is breaking news. Please refresh for updates.

