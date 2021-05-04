Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
personal finance

Invest in Teachers: Ready. Set. Grow.

CNBC

Invest in Teachers: Ready. Set. Grow.   It's National Teacher Appreciation week, and CNBC is partnering with the Council for Economic Education and Next Gen Personal Finance to present a virtual teacher's lounge where financial experts will be in session to offer answers to teachers' most pressing personal finance questions.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Invest in Teachers: Ready. Set. Grow.  will live stream on Wednesday, May 5 from 4-5p ET.    For additional information, please visit cnbc.com/investinteachers

Money Report

coronavirus 38 mins ago

US Birth and Fertility Rates Dropped to Another Record Low in 2020, CDC Says

China 1 hour ago

China Urges ‘Basic Manners' After Philippine Foreign Secretary Slams Beijing in Blunt Tweet

SIGN UP: Money 101 is an 8-week learning course to financial freedom, delivered weekly to your inbox.

CHECK OUT: We paid off $250,000 in debt and grew our net worth to $800,000: Here's our best advice via Grow with Acorns+CNBC via Grow with Acorns+CNBC.

Disclosure: NBCUniversal and Comcast Ventures are investors in Acorns.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

personal financesavings
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us