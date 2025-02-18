Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Intel shares pop 10% on report Broadcom and Taiwan Semi could break up company

By Samantha Subin, CNBC

Intel faces headwinds in China as trade body calls for security probe
Dado Ruvic | Reuters
  • Broadcom and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing are potentially weighing independent deals that could split embattled chipmaker Intel, the Wall Street Journal reported.
  • Intel has shed billions in market value as it fell behind on the artificial intelligence tailwinds that have swept up the broader semiconductor sector.
  • With Tuesday's gains, shares are up 29% this year following a 60% slump in 2024.

Intel shares rallied more than 10% on Tuesday following a Wall Street Journal report that both Broadcom and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing are potentially weighing bids that could result in splitting the embattled chipmaker.

Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

The Wall Street Journal reported that Broadcom may consider a play for the company's chip design and marketing segment, citing people familiar with the matter, while TSMC is interested in a stake or complete control of Intel's factories. The companies have not filed bids and talks are largely informal, the Journal reported.

The iconic American chipmaker's stock has continued to sink lower in recent years, shedding billions in market value. Intel fell behind on the artificial intelligence tailwinds that have swept up the broader semiconductor sector.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning with NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

In August, shares suffered their worst day on the stock market in 50 years and hit their lowest level since 2013 after the company posted disappointing quarterly results. Intel also said it would axe 15% of its employees.

By September, CNBC confirmed that competitor Qualcomm had approached the company about a potential takeover, citing a person familiar with the matter. The Intel board ousted CEO Pat Gelsinger in December as the stock underperformed and confidence dwindled in his ability to turn around the embattled chipmaker.

Money Report

news 56 mins ago

Tesla's law firm drafts Delaware bill that could salvage Musk pay package

news 2 hours ago

U.S. appeals court blocks Biden SAVE plan for student loans

Last week, shares popped 6% after Vice President JD Vance said that America will protect artificial intelligence technologies from foreign adversaries and promised that more AI chips would be made on U.S. soil.

With Tuesday's gains, shares are up 29% this year following a 60% slump in 2024. Broadcom shares dipped 2%, while Taiwan Semi dipped less than 1%.

Read the full story here: Broadcom, TSMC Weigh Possible Intel Deals That Would Split Storied Chip Maker

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Local Lone Star Politics Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today NBC 5 TV Schedule Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video TV Schedule Our Apps Contests Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us