I'm from Japan, home to some of the world's longest living people: 8 foods I eat every day

Growing up in Nara, Japan, I was surrounded by natural beauty, historic sites, long-held traditions and authentic, delicious food.

When I moved to the U.S. as an adult, I struggled a lot with the culture of fast and processed food. I was a busy, working parent and constantly felt ill or out of sorts because of my diet. So when I became a nutritionist, I decided to focus my work on sharing Japanese eating habits.

Anytime I return home, I am struck by the vibrancy of the elders in my community. Their secrets to longevity are eating with intention, and keeping Ikigai, a Japanese concept which translates to finding one's purpose.

Here are the eight foods I always keep in my kitchen and eat every day to live a longer and happier life.

1. Matcha

My 99-year-old aunt starts every day with matcha, and so do I. I make sure to serve it in some of the special bowls she gifted me.

Green tea has many health benefits. It contains vitamin C, vitamin B, fiber and protein, as well as anti-inflammatory and illness-fighting polyphenols. Those naturally occurring compounds are high in antioxidants, the nutrients that protect against cell damage.

Since I was in high school, I have practiced Chado, the traditional Japanese tea ceremony for preparing green tea. Every morning, I sit meditatively with my matcha, chasen (bamboo whisk), hot water and bowl.

2. Fermented foods

Some of the most popular foods in Japan are miso (fermented soy paste, often used in soup), natto (fermented soybeans) and nukazuke (fermented veggies pickled in rice bran).

Growing up, my father would always bring back a pile of daikon (radishes) and seasonal vegetables from his local farmer friends. I would sort the veggies, help pickle them and serve them with ginger.

Fermented foods are also packed with probiotics which help with digestion and absorption and can reduce the risk of disease.

Every region of Japan has unique types of miso and pickles, depending on the weather, crops, culture and lifestyle. It can sometimes be hard to get high-quality miso here in New York, so I make my own with three ingredients: soybeans, koji rice and sea salt.

3. Seaweed

In Japan, you can find seaweed — known as kaiso — in so many dishes and snacks. I think it is safe to say that I have consumed at least one bite of seaweed with each meal for as long as I can remember.

This flavorful and sustainable staple has many health benefits. It's low in calories and high in fiber. It also contains a variety of essential minerals and vitamins including iodine, iron, potassium, magnesium, vitamin B12 and omega-3 fatty acids.

At any given time, there are probably anywhere from five to 10 types of seaweed in my kitchen. They all have different flavors and culinary uses.

For example, I'll throw kombu seaweed into miso soup with some dried mushrooms, or make a salad with seaweeds like wakame and hijiki. Or I'll use kanten seaweed and red bean paste to make yummy vegan sweets.

4. Beans

Soybeans are a delicious and affordable daily staple, and I'm always careful to make sure that I'm choosing minimally processed soy products.

My kitchen is not complete without edamame, kinako (soy powder), unsweetened soy milk and, of course, homemade natto and miso. Soybeans are high in fiber, B-vitamins, potassium and polyphenols like isoflavone.

I love red beans, or azuki, too. They are rich in polyphenols, fiber, potassium, protein, B-vitamins — all of which can help prevent inflammation. Red beans are often found in soups and desserts, like wagashi, which are often served with green tea.

The ingredients for wagashi are very simple: red bean paste, sweet mochi rice and fruit. I make it at home without any additional sugar, swapping in dried fruit and cinnamon as natural sweeteners.

5. Tofu

I'm a big fan of tofu because it provides protein, like you would get from meat and dairy, but without any of the cholesterol. It's also quite versatile. It is always on my shopping list because it can be used in so many different types of dishes.

During the course of the week, I might prepare it as a burger, in dumplings, with veggies in fried rice, in soup, in a vegan curry, in hummus, as a side dish, in salad dressing and sauces and even as dessert.

6. Sesame

Sesame seeds are my culinary superhero! Roasted brown or black sesame seeds are a kitchen staple for me, as is tahini. I'll typically stir fry vegetables and fried rice with ground sesame seeds or paste instead of the oil, to get the whole benefits.

Sesame seeds are high in vitamin B and E, protein, fiber, and minerals like magnesium, calcium and phytosterols, which can help manage cholesterol.

7. Shiitake mushrooms

Shiitake is a foundational ingredient for many Japanese dishes. The mushroom is packed with protein and vitamins D and B. It also contains lentinan, a polysaccharide which can help fight inflammation.

I use dried shiitake for overnight dashi (soup stock) with kombu seaweed, miso soup, dressings, vinegar, curry — basically everything.

I will typically buy organic mushrooms from the local farmers market, put them on a bamboo plate, and place them at the window. I'm not the only one who enjoys them. I found out the hard way that my neighborhood squirrels love them too.

8. Ginger

Not just in Japan, but around the world, ginger is known as a healing food. It helps boost immunity and metabolism. It is often my go-to for settling upset stomachs and relieving colds.

Ginger enhances the flavor of dishes and protects food from spoiling.

I add a generous amount of ginger into miso soup and use it in dressings, sauces, marinades and sweets. It's the perfect topping for nukazuke, natto, fish and noodles.

Growing up, one of my favorite things to eat was my mother's umeboshi (pickled plums) with ginger and red shiso pickles. And all year round, to fight illness, I love a cup of ginger tea with dried goji berries, cinnamon, matcha and kudzu.

I hope that some of my longevity favorites will find their way into your kitchens as well!

Michiko Tomioka, MBA, RDN is a certified nutritionist and longevity expert. Born and raised in Nara, Japan, her approach focuses on a plant-based diet. She has worked in nutritional roles at substance recovery centers, charter schools and food banks. Follow her on Instagram @michian_rd.

