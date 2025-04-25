I'm a heart surgeon and gut health expert. Here are the 5 healthiest vegetables I eat every day—no matter what

For over 25 years, I've studied the gut's profound impact on overall health — first as a cardiac surgeon, then as a researcher in restorative medicine. What I've learned is simple: Your gut is the foundation of everything, from immunity to brain function to longevity.

One of the most powerful ways to support it? Eating the right vegetables. But not all vegetables are created equal. The most nutritional ones share two key traits: high polyphenol content and bitterness (yes, bitterness!). These compounds feed your gut microbiome, reduce inflammation and even sharpen cognition.

Here are the five healthiest vegetables I eat every day, no matter what:

1. Cruciferous vegetables

Broccoli, Brussels sprouts, cauliflower, cabbage, arugula, rapini — these are gut superheroes in the vegetable family.

Cruciferous vegetables promote postbiotic production, which are byproducts of bacterial fermentation that regulate immunity. They are also good for mitochondrial function, which is what helps convert the energy stored in food molecules into usable energy for cells.

These vegetables are rich in sulfur compounds. These compounds support vascular health by boosting postbiotic hydrogen sulfide, a critical signaling molecule that tells cells what to do to promote health.

I always chop them before cooking to activate myrosinase, an enzyme that enhances their cancer-fighting properties.

2. Artichokes

A staple of the Mediterranean diet, artichokes are packed with inulin, a prebiotic fiber that feeds beneficial gut bacteria. In addition to being low in calories and fat, they contain plenty of potassium, vitamin C, magnesium and folate.

Don't discard the stems — they're the most fiber-rich part! Just peel the tough outer part. I eat them steamed, sautéed or raw for maximum benefits.

3. Root vegetables

Not all root vegetables have the same nutritional benefits. Radishes, onions, garlic, fennel bulbs and jicama are especially low-sugar options. And they're loaded with prebiotics that nourish gut microbes. Other healthy options include rutabagas, turnips, purple sweet potatoes and yams.

Avoid eating too many cooked carrots and beets — they release excess sugars. Instead, try raw beet carpaccio with olive oil and mint.

4. Chicory and bitter greens

Popular in Italy and France, radicchio, Belgian endive, frisée and puntarelle are rich in inulin, which balances the gut microbiome. Their bitterness signals high polyphenol content, making them a longevity powerhouse.

Red chicory is an especially good source of antioxidants, which help protect the body from damage caused by free radicals.

I love to eat them raw! And I use Belgian Endive as a dipping chip for guacamole.

5. Shiitake mushrooms

Shiitakes contain beta-glucan, a polysaccharide that lowers cholesterol and supports gut health. You can find them at most grocery stores. I like to add them to stir-fries or soups for an immune boost. Be careful about eating any mushroom raw, due to the toxins that some of them may carry.

Here's a quick and easy shiitake mushrooms recipe that takes just a few minutes to make. All you need are mushrooms, an onion, green onions and some oil, salt and pepper!

You have so much control over your health, and it starts with what you decide to put in your body. Before making any drastic changes to your diet, I recommend consulting with your healthcare provider to discuss your specific wellness needs.

Dr. Steven Gundry is a regenerative medicine expert and cardiac surgeon. He is the author of many bestselling books, including "The Gut-Brain Paradox" and "The Plant Paradox." For over two decades, his research has focused on the microbiome's role in chronic disease and longevity. He received his degrees from Yale University and the Medical College of Georgia, and completed his surgical residency at the University of Michigan. Follow him on Instagram @drstevengundry.

