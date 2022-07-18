IBM Second-Quarter Results Beat on Top and Bottom Lines

IBM's results outpaced expectations for income and revenue.

The company began selling the z16 mainframe computer during the quarter, leading Z systems sales to jump 69%, compared with a decline of 19% in the prior quarter.

IBM issued second-quarter results on Monday that were better than expected. However, the stock dropped in extended trading after the company trimmed its forecast for cash flow.

Here's how the company did:

Earnings: $2.31 per share, adjusted, vs. $2.27 per share as expected by analysts, according to Refinitiv.

$2.31 per share, adjusted, vs. $2.27 per share as expected by analysts, according to Refinitiv. Revenue: $15.54 billion, vs. $15.18 billion as expected by analysts, according to Refinitiv.

IBM's revenue rose 9% year over year in the quarter, according to a statement. Income from continuing operations increased to $1.47 billion from $810 million in the year-ago quarter. IBM spun off its managed infrastructure services business into publicly traded Kyndryl in November, and sales to Kyndryl boosted IBM's revenue.

Management called for $10 billion in free cash flow for all of 2022, down from the range of $10 billion to $10.5 billion that it provided in April. Executives reiterated their plan for constant-currency revenue growth at the high end of their mid-single-digit model for the year. IBM said it sees a 6% impact on full-year revenue from foreign-exchange rates, compared with a range of 3% to 4% in April.

IBM reported $6.17 billion in software revenue in the second quarter, up 6% but below the $6.3 billion consensus among analysts polled by StreetAccount.

The company's consulting division generated $4.81 billion in revenue, jumping nearly 10% and surpassing the StreetAccount consensus of $4.67 billion.

IBM's infrastructure unit, which includes mainframe computers, contributed $4.24 billion in revenue, up almost 19% and well above the $3.79 billion StreetAccount consensus. On May 31, IBM started selling its latest mainframe, the z16. Each mainframe cycle generally brings revenue growth at the beginning as customers upgrade, followed by a decline. Sales of z Systems products rose 69%, compared with a decline of 19% in the first quarter.

Also in the quarter, IBM announced a plan to acquire cybersecurity startup Randori, and Francisco Partners closed its acquisition IBM's Watson health care data and analytics assets in a deal reportedly worth more than $1 billion.

IBM's gross margin narrowed to 53.4% from 55.2% in the year-ago quarter. The company said the competitive labor market impacted results in its consulting arm, continuing a trend it saw earlier in the year.

Prior to the after-hours move, IBM shares were up 3% so far this year, while the S&P 500 index tumbled about 20%.

Executives will discuss the results with analysts on a conference call starting at 5 p.m. ET.

