I built a backyard tiny home for $35,000—now I rent it out for $1,200/month to my sister: We ‘show up for each other'

In 2020, right in the thick of the pandemic, I decided to put a tiny home in my backyard.

At the time, I was operating several short-term rentals in Atlanta, including rooms within my three-bedroom primary home. But Covid-19 made renting safely a challenge. I figured the best way to keep passive income flowing — and myself safe — was to move into a smaller structure and list my main home on Airbnb.

So I started designing an accessory dwelling unit (ADU) — a self-contained structure on the same lot as a single-family or multifamily home. The 296-square-foot home was converted from a lofted shed and hooked up to my main home's utilities. It cost about $35,000 to build, including the prefabricated structure, labor, and materials.

As with many big ideas, things didn't go as planned — and that turned out to be a blessing. Here are four ways I've used my ADU over the last five years:

1. Short-term rentals on Airbnb

I finished building the tiny house in March 2021. After going over budget and falling behind schedule, I decided to list it as a short-term rental to recoup costs, charging between $89 and $129 per night.

It quickly became one of the most popular units in my portfolio — thanks in part to my docuseries "Going Tiny," which documented the entire build from sketch to rental.

Tiny House Expedition | Courtesy of Precious Price

Guests ranged from construction workers to couples and solo travelers looking for a more unique, personal experience than a hotel. It was rewarding to see people find joy in something I had envisioned and brought to life from scratch.

2. Longer-term rentals to locals

In 2022, I stepped away from Airbnb completely. As I shared more in my TEDx talk, "Why We Need to Rethink Housing Insecurity," I felt torn, offering beautiful spaces to travelers while many locals lacked access to stable, long-term housing.

So I shifted to mid- and long-term rentals, offering the ADU to grad students, travel nurses, and other professionals for about $1,300 a month. These were people who needed a home base near the city, but were often priced out of the market.

During this phase, the ADU still generated income, but now it aligned with my values.

3. My turn to live small

By early 2023, I was in a transitional season. I'd just ended a long-term relationship and I was craving solitude and a reset. That's when I moved into the ADU myself.

Tiny House Expedition | Courtesy of Precious Price

For six months, I fully embraced tiny living in my own backyard, while renting out rooms in my main home to college students for a total of about $2,725 a month. It lowered my expenses and gave me a new appreciation for the space I'd once seen purely as an investment.

It became a sanctuary — supporting both my finances and my healing from the breakup.

4. A chance to support my sister

When my younger sister moved to Atlanta with her fiancé later that year, they were expecting their first child. I invited them to stay in the ADU, giving them a peaceful space to transition into parenthood without the pressure of paying high rent. They stayed rent-free the first few months, and then started contributing $1,200 a month.

It was the first time in nearly a decade that I'd lived in the same city as any of my family. Since leaving for college and moving to Atlanta solo, I had made friends and built community, but having my sister nearby was grounding in a way that nothing else had been.

Tiny House Expedition | Courtesy of Precious Price

Our setup isn't traditional, but it's deeply fulfilling. We share meals, look out and show up for each other, and truly live in community. When I'm working long startup hours, it's my sister making sure I eat. And in the quiet moments — late nights by the fire pit, spontaneous movie nights, or just checking in on each other — it feels like the best version of growing up together, but now as women building stability, sisterhood, and a sense of home side by side.

In 2024, our youngest sister moved to the city to attend Spelman College. Though she doesn't live on the property, that makes two sisters, a nephew, a brother in law — who's now like a brother to me — and a whole lot of joy and support in town.

My tiny home was a catalyst

Today, the ADU still houses my sister and her family. But more than that, it's a symbol of what's possible when we reimagine how we use the space we already have.

Tiny House Expedition | Courtesy of Precious Price

At a time when loneliness is a common problem and housing costs keep climbing, ADUs offer a powerful solution. They create flexibility, support multigenerational living, and can generate income when needed.

I've seen firsthand what one small structure can do. And now, through my company Gather ADU, I help others do the same. Most of our builds so far have been in California. But just this month, we broke ground on our first ADU in Georgia for a close friend of mine who lives just a few blocks away.

Five years ago, when I built my backyard tiny home, I had no idea it would lead to a business helping others create the same kind of space and community. But more than anything, I've learned ADUs aren't just about housing — they're about possibility, connection, and room to grow.

Precious Price is a TEDx speaker, real estate entrepreneur, and co-founder of Gather ADU, a startup helping homeowners and investors build backyard tiny homes and accessory dwelling units (ADUs) to create more housing and maximize their property value. She holds both a bachelor's and master's degree from the Indiana University Kelley School of Business. Follow her on Instagram, Twitter and YouTube.

