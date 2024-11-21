Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
Hyundai reveals all-electric Ioniq 9 three-row SUV

By Michael Wayland,CNBC

2026 Hyundai Ioniq 9 EV.
Hyundaio
  • Hyundai Motor's newest all-electric vehicle is the 2026 Ioniq 9 SUV – a three-row, up to seven-passenger SUV for the U.S. market.
  • The new vehicle is Hyundai's largest EV entry to date, joining the smaller Ioniq 5 and Ioniq 6 all-electric vehicles in the carmaker's growing fleet.
  • The Ioniq 9 is expected to arrive in U.S. dealerships in the spring.

Hyundai Motor's newest all-electric vehicle is the 2026 Ioniq 9 SUV — a three-row, up to seven-passenger SUV for the U.S. market.

The new vehicle is Hyundai's largest EV entry to date, joining the smaller Ioniq 5 and Ioniq 6 all-electric vehicles in the carmaker's growing fleet.

The Ioniq 9 is expected to arrive in U.S. dealerships in the spring. Hyundai said the vehicle will be capable of fast charging from 10% to 80% in 24 minutes, will have an estimated range of 335 miles on a single charge and will be able to achieve 0 to 60 miles per hour in as fast as 4.9 seconds.

Hyundai declined to disclose pricing for the new SUV until closer to its arrival in showrooms. The Kia EV9, from Hyundai's sister brand and which is based on the same vehicle platform, currently starts at around $55,000.

2026 Hyundai Ioniq 9 EV.
Hyundai
2026 Hyundai Ioniq 9 EV.

The Ioniq 9 features a notably different exterior design compared to the Kia EV9 and to its smaller Hyundai EV siblings.

Despite slower-than-expected adoption of EVs, Hyundai has stuck to its previously announced plans to offer a full range of EVs for the U.S., including a portfolio of 23 EV models by 2030.

Hyundai, including Kia, sold the second-highest volume of EVs in the U.S. through the third quarter of this year, trailing only domestic EV leader Tesla. Kia and Hyundai are owned by the same parent company but largely operate separately in the U.S.

The Ioniq 9 is expected to go on sale in Korea and the U.S. in the first half of 2025, with a rollout in Europe and other markets planned later.

The vehicle will be produced at a new multibillion-dollar plant in Georgia.

2026 Hyundai Ioniq 9 EV.
Hyundai
2026 Hyundai Ioniq 9 EV.

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
