Hurricane Ian Snarls Air Travel in Western Florida

Airlines waived flight-change fees for travelers affected by Hurricane Ian.

Tampa International Airport said it would suspend operations on Tuesday afternoon.

The hurricane is currently a Category 3 storm, according to federal forecasters.

Airlines canceled flights and at least one major airport on Florida's west coast said it will suspend operations ahead of Hurricane Ian's arrival.

The Category 3 storm is expected to make landfall on the state's Gulf Coast early Wednesday. Tampa International Airport said it will suspend operations at 5 p.m. EDT Tuesday.

Delta, Southwest, American, United, Spirit and JetBlue said they are waiving flight-change fees or fare differences for travelers affected by the storm at airports throughout Florida.

Southwest Florida International Airport officials are expecting flight cancellations late Tuesday and throughout Wednesday. They will hold a call with carriers and the Federal Aviation Administration at 1 p.m. Tuesday to discuss next steps as Hurricane Ian approaches.

Airlines generally move their planes out of a storm's path ahead of its arrival and cancel flights ahead of time to avoid stranding passengers and crews.