Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
business

Hurricane Ian Snarls Air Travel in Western Florida

By Leslie Josephs,CNBC

Shannon Stapleton | Reuters
  • Airlines waived flight-change fees for travelers affected by Hurricane Ian.
  • Tampa International Airport said it would suspend operations on Tuesday afternoon.
  • The hurricane is currently a Category 3 storm, according to federal forecasters.

Airlines canceled flights and at least one major airport on Florida's west coast said it will suspend operations ahead of Hurricane Ian's arrival.

The Category 3 storm is expected to make landfall on the state's Gulf Coast early Wednesday. Tampa International Airport said it will suspend operations at 5 p.m. EDT Tuesday.

Delta, Southwest, American, United, Spirit and JetBlue said they are waiving flight-change fees or fare differences for travelers affected by the storm at airports throughout Florida.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

Southwest Florida International Airport officials are expecting flight cancellations late Tuesday and throughout Wednesday. They will hold a call with carriers and the Federal Aviation Administration at 1 p.m. Tuesday to discuss next steps as Hurricane Ian approaches.

Airlines generally move their planes out of a storm's path ahead of its arrival and cancel flights ahead of time to avoid stranding passengers and crews.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

business
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint LX News Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us