HSBC to exit M&A and capital markets businesses in UK, Europe and the U.S.

HSBC is preparing to wind down its M&A and equity capital markets businesses in Europe, the U.K. and the U.S. amid a broader overhaul of its investment banking operations.

"As part of our ongoing efforts to simplify HSBC and increase leadership in our areas of strength, we are finalising a review of our Investment Banking business," a spokesperson said Tuesday. "We will retain more focused M&A and equity capital markets capabilities in Asia and the Middle East and will begin to wind-down our M&A and equity capital markets activities in the UK, Europe, and the US, subject to local legal requirements."

The announcement comes as HSBC CEO Georges Elhedery, who stepped into the leadership role last July, embarks the lender on a broader overhaul targeting cost-cutting efforts.

Back in October, the bank unveiled plans for a new geographic setup and set out to consolidate its operations into four business units, divided between an "Eastern markets" branch — reuniting Asia-Pacific and the Middle East — and a "Western markets" division, comprising the non-ringed-fenced U.K. bank, the continental European business and the Americas.

This breaking news story is being updated.