HSBC names Pam Kaur as first female CFO amid major restructuring

HSBC on Tuesday named veteran insider Pam Kaur as its first female finance chief and announced a consolidation of the bank into four business units.

Kaur is set to assume her post on Jan. 1, according to regulatory filings with the Hong Kong bourse, taking over from interim Chief Financial Officer Jon Bingham. This is the second heavyweight leadership shakeup for HSBC in recent months, after former finance boss Georges Elhedery was named CEO of the group back in July.

