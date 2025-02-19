Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

HSBC annual profit jumps 6.5%, marginally misses estimates

By Lee Ying Shan, CNBC

A view of the logo of HSBC bank on a wall outside a branch in Mexico City, Mexico June 14, 2024. 
Henry Romero | Reuters

Europe's largest lender HSBC on Wednesday reported annual pre-tax profit of $32.31 billion, marginally missing analysts' estimates, as the bank's net interest income declined by $3.1 billion from a year earlier.

For the full year, HSBC reported revenue of $65.85 billion, down from $66.1 billion in 2023.

Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Here are HSBC's full-year results compared with LSEG mean estimates:

  • Pre-tax profit: $32.31 billion vs. $32.63 billion
  • Revenue: $65.85 billion vs. $66.52 billion

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning with NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

The bank's profit before tax for the fourth quarter nearly doubled from a year earlier to $2.3 billion.

These are the lender's first full-year results with Georges Elhedery's as CEO of the London-headquartered bank. Elhedery, who was the bank's chief financial officer, was chosen to lead the company in July following the retirement of Noel Quinn.

Hong Kong-listed shares of the bank dipped 0.29% following the earnings release.

Money Report

news 2 hours ago

China deal-making ramps up after years of decline as domestic companies prepare for Trump tariffs

news 3 hours ago

New Zealand slashes rates for a fourth straight time in bid to boost a slowing economy

On Tuesday, HSBC dismissed about 40 investment bankers in Hong Kong, Reuters reported. The sectors hit hardest are reportedly M&A, consumer, real estate and resources and energy.

Last October, the bank revealed plans to reorganize its business into four units, separating its operations into an "Eastern markets" sector and a "Western markets" division.

The bank is retaining a focus on cost discipline, HSBC said in its earnings statement.

Shares of HSBC in Hong Kong gained over 23% last year, LSEG data showed. 

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Local Lone Star Politics Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today NBC 5 TV Schedule Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video TV Schedule Our Apps Contests Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us