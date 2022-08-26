How to Manage Finances in a Nontraditional Relationship

Rachel, Kyle, Ashley and Yair are two married couples in a nonmonogamous relationship. They share a house, car, dog, cat, partners and finances. They also have plans to have children together.

They have faced several obstacles related to their rights and benefits as four partners. That prompted them to meet with a lawyer to get divorced from one another and create a cohabitation agreement.

Watch this video to learn how they manage finances in their nontraditional relationship.