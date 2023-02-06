How the U.S. Labor Market Went From ‘Quiet Quitting' to ‘Quiet Hiring'

Remember 'quiet quitting?' It described the trend of employees choosing not to go above and beyond in the workplace.

Well, that was 2022. This year there's a new vogue practice — "quiet hiring."

"Quiet hiring is one of several trends that we've identified as potentially having a major impact in 2023 for the future of work,'" says Emily Rose McRae, who leads Gartner's future of work research team. "And for some organizations, it's going to be a game-changer."

Despite tech layoffs dominating headlines, the larger economy remains relatively strong. However, many economists still think a recession could happen in 2023. And companies are starting to turn to quiet hiring to trim costs ahead of a potential economic downturn.

"So with all the economic uncertainty going around, employers are looking at ways to fulfill their needs without actually having to commit to growing their workforce," says Kory Kantenga, senior economist at LinkedIn. "One way of potentially doing that is what has been called quiet hiring."

Watch the video above to find out more about the concept of quiet hiring and its potential impact on the job market and the overall economy.