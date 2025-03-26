Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

How Salt Lake City transformed into one of the hottest housing and job markets in the U.S.

By Natalie Rice, CNBC

SALT LAKE CITY, UT – SEPTE 5: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints’ Salt Lake Temple and luxury apartments of the City Creek Center can be seen framing downtown Salt Lake City on September 5, 2023. The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals has granted James Huntsman the opportunity to continue his case against The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints over funding of the construction of the shopping mall in downtown Salt Lake City. 
The Washington Post | The Washington Post | Getty Images

Salt Lake City has become a thriving metropolis with a booming population and plenty of job opportunities in banking and tech.

Many residents, like former Gov. Michael Leavitt, point to the 2002 Winter Olympics as the catalyst for the city's transformation.  

Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

"A lot of good things came together at the right time. We had a growing population. Tech was becoming — it was in its infancy and was expanding. A startup culture was important," Leavitt said. "We were in the position to be able to educate a lot of engineers at the right time, and then to be able to close that in the art, in the brand of the Olympics, that was a good combination."

Salt Lake City is also a major draw for finance, with one of the highest concentrations of industrial banks in the U.S.; 15 of the nation's 23 industrial banks are located in the county.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning with NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

The metro's snow economy sets it apart from other cities and will once again help boost Salt Lake City's profile on an international stage when it hosts the Winter Olympic Games in 2034. 

Yet some real challenges are ahead. Climate change and a lack of diversity, for example, could affect the city's future.

Watch the video to learn more.

Money Report

news 1 hour ago

Trump wants Small Business Administration to handle student loans. Here's what borrowers need to know

news 2 hours ago

Dollar Tree says it's winning over higher-income shoppers and may offset tariffs with price hikes

Disclosure: Comcast Ventures and NBCUniversal, CNBC's parent company, are investors in Acorns.
Disclosure: CNBC parent NBCUniversal owns NBC Sports and NBC Olympics. NBC Olympics is the U.S. broadcast rights holder to all Summer and Winter Games through 2036.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Dashboard
Local Lone Star Politics Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today NBC 5 TV Schedule Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video TV Schedule Our Apps Contests Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us