How Much Money a Single Person Needs to Earn to Get by in Every U.S. State

For single people living in the U.S., earning enough money to make ends meet looks different for each person. But location can play a major role, since the cost of housing, food, insurance and other necessities varies from place to place.
MIT's Living Wage Calculator estimates the minimum income necessary for a single person to cover their living expenses and stay above the poverty line, without outside help, across the U.S.
The calculator takes into account a number of factors, including the cost of food, health care, housing, transportation and other necessities, such as personal care, clothing and housekeeping supplies. It also considers each state's minimum wage and looks at annual changes in consumer spending patterns.
The most recent update to the calculator included a few changes to its methodology. The calculator's estimates now include cell phone and Wi-Fi expenses, as well as civic engagement expenditures, such as pets, clubs and movie or museum excursions.
Overall, living costs have been increasing for Americans. They are spending more on where they live, the food they buy and how they get around.
Here's a closer look at what a living wage would be, before taxes, for a single person, including the estimated costs of housing and food, in every U.S. state.
Alabama
- Total required income before taxes: $28,652
- Estimated housing costs: $7,357
- Estimated food costs: $3,177
Alaska
- Total required income before taxes: $31,333
- Estimated housing costs: $10,851
- Estimated food costs: $3,792
Arizona
- Total required income before taxes: $31,077
- Estimated housing costs: $9,363
- Estimated food costs: $3,792
Arkansas
- Total required income before taxes: $27,652
- Estimated housing costs: $6,526
- Estimated food costs: $3,171
California
- Total required income before taxes: $38,823
- Estimated housing costs: $15,235
- Estimated food costs: $3,792
Colorado
- Total required income before taxes: $34,009
- Estimated housing costs: $11,583
- Estimated food costs: $3,792
Connecticut
- Total required income before taxes: $33,240
- Estimated housing costs: $11,094
- Estimated food costs: $3,690
Delaware
- Total required income before taxes: $31,868
- Estimated housing costs: $9,765
- Estimated food costs: $3,177
Florida
- Total required income before taxes: $30,825
- Estimated housing costs: $10,756
- Estimated food costs: $3,177
Georgia
- Total required income before taxes: $31,940
- Estimated housing costs: $9,878
- Estimated food costs: $3,177
Hawaii
- Total required income before taxes: $40,412
- Estimated housing costs: $16,337
- Estimated food costs: $3,792
Idaho
- Total required income before taxes: $29,007
- Estimated housing costs: $7,047
- Estimated food costs: $3,792
Illinois
- Total required income before taxes: $31,975
- Estimated housing costs: $9,869
- Estimated food costs: $3,246
Indiana
- Total required income before taxes: $27,955
- Estimated housing costs: $7,072
- Estimated food costs: $3,246
Iowa
- Total required income before taxes: $28,327
- Estimated housing costs: $6,564
- Estimated food costs: $3,246
Kansas
- Total required income before taxes: $28,093
- Estimated housing costs: $7,154
- Estimated food costs: $3,246
Kentucky
- Total required income before taxes: $28,048
- Estimated housing costs: $6,510
- Estimated food costs: $3,177
Louisiana
- Total required income before taxes: $29,251
- Estimated housing costs:$7,981
- Estimated food costs: $3,177
Maine
- Total required income before taxes: $31,043
- Estimated housing costs: $8,809
- Estimated food costs: $3,690
Maryland
- Total required income before taxes: $35,879
- Estimated housing costs: $13,193
- Estimated food costs: $3,177
Massachusetts
- Total required income before taxes: $36,889
- Estimated housing costs: $15,894
- Estimated food costs: $3,690
Michigan
- Total required income before taxes: $28,354
- Estimated housing costs: $7,415
- Estimated food costs: $3,246
Minnesota
- Total required income before taxes: $30,997
- Estimated housing costs: $8,608
- Estimated food costs: $3,246
Mississippi
- Total required income before taxes: $27,936
- Estimated housing costs: $6,941
- Estimated food costs: $3,177
Missouri
- Total required income before taxes: $28,535
- Estimated housing costs: $6,976
- Estimated food costs: $3,246
Montana
- Total required income before taxes: $29,004
- Estimated housing costs: $7,209
- Estimated food costs: $3,792
Nebraska
- Total required income before taxes: $28,234
- Estimated housing costs: $6,913
- Estimated food costs: $3,246
Nevada
- Total required income before taxes: $28,442
- Estimated housing costs: $8,563
- Estimated food costs: $3,792
New Hampshire
- Total required income before taxes: $30,089
- Estimated housing costs: $10,155
- Estimated food costs: $3,690
New Jersey
- Total required income before taxes: $33,696
- Estimated housing costs: $12,740
- Estimated food costs: $3,690
New Mexico
- Total required income before taxes: $29,057
- Estimated housing costs: $7,300
- Estimated food costs: $3,792
New York
- Total required income before taxes: $38,719
- Estimated housing costs: $15,084
- Estimated food costs: $3,690
North Carolina
- Total required income before taxes: $30,617
- Estimated housing costs: $8,865
- Estimated food costs: $3,177
North Dakota
- Total required income before taxes: $27,211
- Estimated housing costs: $7,266
- Estimated food costs: $3,246
Ohio
- Total required income before taxes: $27,369
- Estimated housing costs: $6,779
- Estimated food costs: $3,246
Oklahoma
- Total required income before taxes: $28,133
- Estimated housing costs: $7,109
- Estimated food costs: $3,177
Oregon
- Total required income before taxes: $35,050
- Estimated housing costs: $11,314
- Estimated food costs: $3,792
Pennsylvania
- Total required income before taxes: $27,861
- Estimated housing costs: $8,443
- Estimated food costs: $3,690
Rhode Island
- Total required income before taxes: $30,763
- Estimated housing costs: $9,638
- Estimated food costs: $3,690
South Carolina
- Total required income before taxes: $30,328
- Estimated housing costs: $8,336
- Estimated food costs: $3,177
South Dakota
- Total required income before taxes: $26,225
- Estimated housing costs: $6,551
- Estimated food costs: $3,246
Tennessee
- Total required income before taxes: $27,563
- Estimated housing costs: $7,928
- Estimated food costs: $3,177
Texas
- Total required income before taxes: $29,134
- Estimated housing costs: $9,333
- Estimated food costs: $3,177
Utah
- Total required income before taxes: $30,211
- Estimated housing costs: $8,495
- Estimated food costs: $3,792
Vermont
- Total required income before taxes: $31,057
- Estimated housing costs: $10,061
- Estimated food costs: $3,690
Virginia
- Total required income before taxes: $34,552
- Estimated housing costs: $12,162
- Estimated food costs: $3,177
Washington
- Total required income before taxes: $33,982
- Estimated housing costs: $13,739
- Estimated food costs: $3,792
West Virginia
- Total required income before taxes: $27,837
- Estimated housing costs: $7,062
- Estimated food costs: $3,177
Wisconsin
- Total required income before taxes: $29,160
- Estimated housing costs: $7,325
- Estimated food costs: $3,246
Wyoming
- Total required income before taxes: $27,425
- Estimated housing costs: $7,732
- Estimated food costs: $3,792
