How Much Money a Single Person Needs to Earn to Get by in Every U.S. State

For single people living in the U.S., earning enough money to make ends meet looks different for each person. But location can play a major role, since the cost of housing, food, insurance and other necessities varies from place to place.

MIT's Living Wage Calculator estimates the minimum income necessary for a single person to cover their living expenses and stay above the poverty line, without outside help, across the U.S.

The calculator takes into account a number of factors, including the cost of food, health care, housing, transportation and other necessities, such as personal care, clothing and housekeeping supplies. It also considers each state's minimum wage and looks at annual changes in consumer spending patterns.

The most recent update to the calculator included a few changes to its methodology. The calculator's estimates now include cell phone and Wi-Fi expenses, as well as civic engagement expenditures, such as pets, clubs and movie or museum excursions.

Overall, living costs have been increasing for Americans. They are spending more on where they live, the food they buy and how they get around.

Here's a closer look at what a living wage would be, before taxes, for a single person, including the estimated costs of housing and food, in every U.S. state.

Alabama

Total required income before taxes: $28,652

Estimated housing costs: $7,357

Estimated food costs: $3,177

Alaska

Total required income before taxes: $31,333

Estimated housing costs: $10,851

Estimated food costs: $3,792

Arizona

Total required income before taxes: $31,077

Estimated housing costs: $9,363

Estimated food costs: $3,792

Arkansas

Total required income before taxes: $27,652

Estimated housing costs: $6,526

Estimated food costs: $3,171

California

Total required income before taxes: $38,823

Estimated housing costs: $15,235

Estimated food costs: $3,792

Colorado

Total required income before taxes: $34,009

Estimated housing costs: $11,583

Estimated food costs: $3,792

Connecticut

Total required income before taxes: $33,240

Estimated housing costs: $11,094

Estimated food costs: $3,690

Delaware

Total required income before taxes: $31,868

Estimated housing costs: $9,765

Estimated food costs: $3,177

Florida

Total required income before taxes: $30,825

Estimated housing costs: $10,756

Estimated food costs: $3,177

Georgia

Total required income before taxes: $31,940

Estimated housing costs: $9,878

Estimated food costs: $3,177

Hawaii

Total required income before taxes: $40,412

Estimated housing costs: $16,337

Estimated food costs: $3,792

Idaho

Total required income before taxes: $29,007

Estimated housing costs: $7,047

Estimated food costs: $3,792

Illinois

Total required income before taxes: $31,975

Estimated housing costs: $9,869

Estimated food costs: $3,246

Indiana

Total required income before taxes: $27,955

Estimated housing costs: $7,072

Estimated food costs: $3,246

Iowa

Total required income before taxes: $28,327

Estimated housing costs: $6,564

Estimated food costs: $3,246

Kansas

Total required income before taxes: $28,093

Estimated housing costs: $7,154

Estimated food costs: $3,246

Kentucky

Total required income before taxes: $28,048

Estimated housing costs: $6,510

Estimated food costs: $3,177

Louisiana

Total required income before taxes: $29,251

Estimated housing costs:$7,981

Estimated food costs: $3,177

Maine

Total required income before taxes: $31,043

Estimated housing costs: $8,809

Estimated food costs: $3,690

Maryland

Total required income before taxes: $35,879

Estimated housing costs: $13,193

Estimated food costs: $3,177

Massachusetts

Total required income before taxes: $36,889

Estimated housing costs: $15,894

Estimated food costs: $3,690

Michigan

Total required income before taxes: $28,354

Estimated housing costs: $7,415

Estimated food costs: $3,246

Minnesota

Total required income before taxes: $30,997

Estimated housing costs: $8,608

Estimated food costs: $3,246

Mississippi

Total required income before taxes: $27,936

Estimated housing costs: $6,941

Estimated food costs: $3,177

Missouri

Total required income before taxes: $28,535

Estimated housing costs: $6,976

Estimated food costs: $3,246

Montana

Total required income before taxes: $29,004

Estimated housing costs: $7,209

Estimated food costs: $3,792

Nebraska

Total required income before taxes: $28,234

Estimated housing costs: $6,913

Estimated food costs: $3,246

Nevada

Total required income before taxes: $28,442

Estimated housing costs: $8,563

Estimated food costs: $3,792

New Hampshire

Total required income before taxes: $30,089

Estimated housing costs: $10,155

Estimated food costs: $3,690

New Jersey

Total required income before taxes: $33,696

Estimated housing costs: $12,740

Estimated food costs: $3,690

New Mexico

Total required income before taxes: $29,057

Estimated housing costs: $7,300

Estimated food costs: $3,792

New York

Total required income before taxes: $38,719

Estimated housing costs: $15,084

Estimated food costs: $3,690

North Carolina

Total required income before taxes: $30,617

Estimated housing costs: $8,865

Estimated food costs: $3,177

North Dakota

Total required income before taxes: $27,211

Estimated housing costs: $7,266

Estimated food costs: $3,246

Ohio

Total required income before taxes: $27,369

Estimated housing costs: $6,779

Estimated food costs: $3,246

Oklahoma

Total required income before taxes: $28,133

Estimated housing costs: $7,109

Estimated food costs: $3,177

Oregon

Total required income before taxes: $35,050

Estimated housing costs: $11,314

Estimated food costs: $3,792

Pennsylvania

Total required income before taxes: $27,861

Estimated housing costs: $8,443

Estimated food costs: $3,690

Rhode Island

Total required income before taxes: $30,763

Estimated housing costs: $9,638

Estimated food costs: $3,690

South Carolina

Total required income before taxes: $30,328

Estimated housing costs: $8,336

Estimated food costs: $3,177

South Dakota

Total required income before taxes: $26,225

Estimated housing costs: $6,551

Estimated food costs: $3,246

Tennessee

Total required income before taxes: $27,563

Estimated housing costs: $7,928

Estimated food costs: $3,177

Texas

Total required income before taxes: $29,134

Estimated housing costs: $9,333

Estimated food costs: $3,177

Utah

Total required income before taxes: $30,211

Estimated housing costs: $8,495

Estimated food costs: $3,792

Vermont

Total required income before taxes: $31,057

Estimated housing costs: $10,061

Estimated food costs: $3,690

Virginia

Total required income before taxes: $34,552

Estimated housing costs: $12,162

Estimated food costs: $3,177

Washington

Total required income before taxes: $33,982

Estimated housing costs: $13,739

Estimated food costs: $3,792

West Virginia

Total required income before taxes: $27,837

Estimated housing costs: $7,062

Estimated food costs: $3,177

Wisconsin

Total required income before taxes: $29,160

Estimated housing costs: $7,325

Estimated food costs: $3,246

Wyoming

Total required income before taxes: $27,425

Estimated housing costs: $7,732

Estimated food costs: $3,792

