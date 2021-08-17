Money Report

How Much Money a Single Person Needs to Earn to Get by in Every U.S. State

By Francisco Velasquez, CNBC

For single people living in the U.S., earning enough money to make ends meet looks different for each person. But location can play a major role, since the cost of housing, food, insurance and other necessities varies from place to place.

MIT's Living Wage Calculator estimates the minimum income necessary for a single person to cover their living expenses and stay above the poverty line, without outside help, across the U.S.

The calculator takes into account a number of factors, including the cost of food, health care, housing, transportation and other necessities, such as personal care, clothing and housekeeping supplies. It also considers each state's minimum wage and looks at annual changes in consumer spending patterns.

The most recent update to the calculator included a few changes to its methodology. The calculator's estimates now include cell phone and Wi-Fi expenses, as well as civic engagement expenditures, such as pets, clubs and movie or museum excursions.

Overall, living costs have been increasing for Americans. They are spending more on where they live, the food they buy and how they get around.

Here's a closer look at what a living wage would be, before taxes, for a single person, including the estimated costs of housing and food, in every U.S. state.

Alabama

  • Total required income before taxes: $28,652
  • Estimated housing costs: $7,357
  • Estimated food costs: $3,177

Alaska

  • Total required income before taxes: $31,333
  • Estimated housing costs: $10,851
  • Estimated food costs: $3,792

Arizona

  • Total required income before taxes: $31,077
  • Estimated housing costs: $9,363
  • Estimated food costs: $3,792

Arkansas

  • Total required income before taxes: $27,652
  • Estimated housing costs: $6,526
  • Estimated food costs: $3,171

California

  • Total required income before taxes: $38,823
  • Estimated housing costs: $15,235
  • Estimated food costs: $3,792

Colorado

  • Total required income before taxes: $34,009
  • Estimated housing costs: $11,583
  • Estimated food costs: $3,792

Connecticut

  • Total required income before taxes: $33,240
  • Estimated housing costs: $11,094
  • Estimated food costs: $3,690

Delaware

  • Total required income before taxes: $31,868
  • Estimated housing costs: $9,765
  • Estimated food costs: $3,177
Florida

  • Total required income before taxes: $30,825
  • Estimated housing costs: $10,756
  • Estimated food costs: $3,177

Georgia

  • Total required income before taxes: $31,940
  • Estimated housing costs: $9,878
  • Estimated food costs: $3,177

Hawaii

  • Total required income before taxes: $40,412
  • Estimated housing costs: $16,337
  • Estimated food costs: $3,792

Idaho

  • Total required income before taxes: $29,007
  • Estimated housing costs: $7,047
  • Estimated food costs: $3,792

Illinois

  • Total required income before taxes: $31,975
  • Estimated housing costs: $9,869
  • Estimated food costs: $3,246

Indiana

  • Total required income before taxes: $27,955
  • Estimated housing costs: $7,072
  • Estimated food costs: $3,246

Iowa

  • Total required income before taxes: $28,327
  • Estimated housing costs: $6,564
  • Estimated food costs: $3,246
Kansas

  • Total required income before taxes: $28,093
  • Estimated housing costs: $7,154
  • Estimated food costs: $3,246

Kentucky

  • Total required income before taxes: $28,048
  • Estimated housing costs: $6,510
  • Estimated food costs: $3,177

Louisiana

  • Total required income before taxes: $29,251
  • Estimated housing costs:$7,981
  • Estimated food costs: $3,177

Maine

  • Total required income before taxes: $31,043
  • Estimated housing costs: $8,809
  • Estimated food costs: $3,690

Maryland

  • Total required income before taxes: $35,879
  • Estimated housing costs: $13,193
  • Estimated food costs: $3,177

Massachusetts

  • Total required income before taxes: $36,889
  • Estimated housing costs: $15,894
  • Estimated food costs: $3,690

Michigan

  • Total required income before taxes: $28,354
  • Estimated housing costs: $7,415
  • Estimated food costs: $3,246

Minnesota

  • Total required income before taxes: $30,997
  • Estimated housing costs: $8,608
  • Estimated food costs: $3,246
Mississippi

  • Total required income before taxes: $27,936
  • Estimated housing costs: $6,941
  • Estimated food costs: $3,177

Missouri

  • Total required income before taxes: $28,535
  • Estimated housing costs: $6,976
  • Estimated food costs: $3,246

Montana

  • Total required income before taxes: $29,004
  • Estimated housing costs: $7,209
  • Estimated food costs: $3,792

Nebraska

  • Total required income before taxes: $28,234
  • Estimated housing costs: $6,913
  • Estimated food costs: $3,246

Nevada

  • Total required income before taxes: $28,442
  • Estimated housing costs: $8,563
  • Estimated food costs: $3,792

New Hampshire

  • Total required income before taxes: $30,089
  • Estimated housing costs: $10,155
  • Estimated food costs: $3,690

New Jersey

  • Total required income before taxes: $33,696
  • Estimated housing costs: $12,740
  • Estimated food costs: $3,690

New Mexico

  • Total required income before taxes: $29,057
  • Estimated housing costs: $7,300
  • Estimated food costs: $3,792

New York

  • Total required income before taxes: $38,719
  • Estimated housing costs: $15,084
  • Estimated food costs: $3,690

North Carolina

  • Total required income before taxes: $30,617
  • Estimated housing costs: $8,865
  • Estimated food costs: $3,177

North Dakota

  • Total required income before taxes: $27,211
  • Estimated housing costs: $7,266
  • Estimated food costs: $3,246

Ohio

  • Total required income before taxes: $27,369
  • Estimated housing costs: $6,779
  • Estimated food costs: $3,246
Oklahoma

  • Total required income before taxes: $28,133
  • Estimated housing costs: $7,109
  • Estimated food costs: $3,177

Oregon

  • Total required income before taxes: $35,050
  • Estimated housing costs: $11,314
  • Estimated food costs: $3,792

Pennsylvania

  • Total required income before taxes: $27,861
  • Estimated housing costs: $8,443
  • Estimated food costs: $3,690

Rhode Island

  • Total required income before taxes: $30,763
  • Estimated housing costs: $9,638
  • Estimated food costs: $3,690

South Carolina

  • Total required income before taxes: $30,328
  • Estimated housing costs: $8,336
  • Estimated food costs: $3,177

South Dakota

  • Total required income before taxes: $26,225
  • Estimated housing costs: $6,551
  • Estimated food costs: $3,246

Tennessee

  • Total required income before taxes: $27,563
  • Estimated housing costs: $7,928
  • Estimated food costs: $3,177

Texas

  • Total required income before taxes: $29,134
  • Estimated housing costs: $9,333
  • Estimated food costs: $3,177
Utah

  • Total required income before taxes: $30,211
  • Estimated housing costs: $8,495
  • Estimated food costs: $3,792

Vermont

  • Total required income before taxes: $31,057
  • Estimated housing costs: $10,061
  • Estimated food costs: $3,690

Virginia

  • Total required income before taxes: $34,552
  • Estimated housing costs: $12,162
  • Estimated food costs: $3,177

Washington

  • Total required income before taxes: $33,982
  • Estimated housing costs: $13,739
  • Estimated food costs: $3,792

West Virginia

  • Total required income before taxes: $27,837
  • Estimated housing costs: $7,062
  • Estimated food costs: $3,177

Wisconsin

  • Total required income before taxes: $29,160
  • Estimated housing costs: $7,325
  • Estimated food costs: $3,246

Wyoming

  • Total required income before taxes: $27,425
  • Estimated housing costs: $7,732
  • Estimated food costs: $3,792

