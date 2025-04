How long $2 million in retirement savings lasts in every U.S. state

Having $2 million saved for retirement can provide a strong cushion — but how long it lasts depends on where you live.

Retirement savings of $2 million, plus Social Security payments, could last anywhere from just 23 years in Hawaii to 72 years in West Virginia, according to a recent GOBankingRates analysis.

That's largely due to differences in the cost of living across states, which is primarily driven by housing prices. In states with large urban centers like California, New York and Massachusetts, housing alone can cost $30,000 more per year than in less expensive areas, according to the data. As a result, retirees in those states need more savings to maintain their lifestyles.

The analysis looked at typical retiree expenses, including groceries, housing, transportation, utilities and health care, using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics 2023 Consumer Expenditure Survey. GOBankingRates adjusted those figures for each state using the Missouri Economic Research and Information Center's cost-of-living index to offer a more realistic picture of retirement spending.

While $2 million is a high bar — only 1.8% of households have that much saved, according to the Employee Benefit Research Institute — it covers more than 35 years of retirement in all but three states: Hawaii, Massachusetts and California.

That target isn't far off from most people's goals. Many consider roughly $1.5 million the "magic number" for retirement savings, according to a Northwestern Mutual survey of 4,588 Americans.

Here's how long $2 million, plus average Social Security benefits, would last in each state, based on average annual expenses. States are listed in alphabetical order.

Alabama

Annual cost after Social Security : $30,207

: $30,207 Years $2 million lasts: 66

Alaska

Annual cost after Social Security : $50,997

: $50,997 Years $2 million lasts: 39

Arizona

Annual cost after Social Security : $44,628

: $44,628 Years $2 million lasts: 45

Arkansas

Annual cost after Social Security : $30,327

: $30,327 Years $2 million lasts: 66

California

Annual cost after Social Security : $63,795

: $63,795 Years $2 million lasts: 31

Colorado

Annual cost after Social Security :$38,559

:$38,559 Years $2 million lasts: 52

Connecticut

Annual cost after Social Security : $43,967

: $43,967 Years $2 million lasts: 45

Delaware

Annual cost after Social Security : $37,057

: $37,057 Years $2 million lasts: 54

Florida

Annual cost after Social Security : $38,379

: $38,379 Years $2 million lasts: 52

Georgia

Annual cost after Social Security : $31,829

: $31,829 Years $2 million lasts: 63

Hawaii

Annual cost after Social Security : $87,770

: $87,770 Years $2 million lasts: 23

Idaho

Annual cost after Social Security : $38,138

: $38,138 Years $2 million lasts: 52

Illinois

Annual cost after Social Security : $34,233

: $34,233 Years $2 million lasts: 58

Indiana

Annual cost after Social Security : $31,709

: $31,709 Years $2 million lasts: 63

Iowa

Annual cost after Social Security : $31,168

: $31,168 Years $2 million lasts: 64

Kansas

Annual cost after Social Security : $28,945

: $28,945 Years $2 million lasts: 69

Kentucky

Annual cost after Social Security : $32,670

: $32,670 Years $2 million lasts: 61

Louisiana

Annual cost after Social Security : $33,031

: $33,031 Years $2 million lasts: 61

Maine

Annual cost after Social Security : $45,048

: $45,048 Years $2 million lasts: 44

Maryland

Annual cost after Social Security : $36,276

: $36,276 Years $2 million lasts: 55

Massachusetts

Annual cost after Social Security : $65,117

: $65,117 Years $2 million lasts: 31

Michigan

Annual cost after Social Security : $32,310

: $32,310 Years $2 million lasts: 62

Minnesota

Annual cost after Social Security : $34,113

: $34,113 Years $2 million lasts: 59

Mississippi

Annual cost after Social Security : $29,426

: $29,426 Years $2 million lasts: 68

Missouri

Annual cost after Social Security : $30,327

: $30,327 Years $2 million lasts: 66

Montana

Annual cost after Social Security : $33,331

: $33,331 Years $2 million lasts: 60

Nebraska

Annual cost after Social Security : $32,610

: $32,610 Years $2 million lasts: 61

Nevada

Annual cost after Social Security : $36,997

: $36,997 Years $2 million lasts: 54

New Hampshire

Annual cost after Social Security : $43,847

: $43,847 Years $2 million lasts: 46

New Jersey

Annual cost after Social Security : $45,829

: $45,829 Years $2 million lasts: 44

New Mexico

Annual cost after Social Security : $32,670

: $32,670 Years $2 million lasts: 61

New York

Annual cost after Social Security : $50,997

: $50,997 Years $2 million lasts: 39

North Carolina

Annual cost after Social Security : $35,495

: $35,495 Years $2 million lasts: 56

North Dakota

Annual cost after Social Security : $32,190

: $32,190 Years $2 million lasts: 62

Ohio

Annual cost after Social Security : $33,872

: $33,872 Years $2 million lasts: 59

Oklahoma

Annual cost after Social Security : $29,666

: $29,666 Years $2 million lasts: 67

Oregon

Annual cost after Social Security : $42,945

: $42,945 Years $2 million lasts: 47

Pennsylvania

Annual cost after Social Security : $33,872

: $33,872 Years $2 million lasts: 59

Rhode Island

Annual cost after Social Security : $44,387

: $44,387 Years $2 million lasts: 45

South Carolina

Annual cost after Social Security : $34,052

: $34,052 Years $2 million lasts: 59

South Dakota

Annual cost after Social Security : $32,310

: $32,310 Years $2 million lasts: 62

Tennessee

Annual cost after Social Security : $30,928

: $30,928 Years $2 million lasts: 65

Texas

Annual cost after Social Security : $32,490

: $32,490 Years $2 million lasts: 62

Utah

Annual cost after Social Security : $42,645

: $42,645 Years $2 million lasts: 47

Vermont

Annual cost after Social Security : $45,409

: $45,409 Years $2 million lasts: 44

Virginia

Annual cost after Social Security : $37,237

: $37,237 Years $2 million lasts: 54

Washington

Annual cost after Social Security : $45,108

: $45,108 Years $2 million lasts: 44

West Virginia

Annual cost after Social Security : $27,803

: $27,803 Years $2 million lasts: 72

Wisconsin

Annual cost after Social Security : $36,516

: $36,516 Years $2 million lasts: 55

Wyoming

Annual cost after Social Security : $34,173

: $34,173 Years $2 million lasts: 59

