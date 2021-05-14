Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
Arizona

How Arizona Became a Hotbed for Electric Vehicles, Microchips and Self-Driving Tech

By Katie Schoolov, CNBC

Getty Images

Arizona has rapidly become an epicenter for electric vehicle and self-driving tech, and it's now the site of three big new semiconductor factories as the U.S. struggles to increase production during the global chip shortage.

The Arizona Commerce Authority says it helped 634 companies relocate or expand in Arizona between 2015 and 2020. Big names include Intel, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. and electric vehicle companies Lucid Motors, ElectraMeccanica, Nikola and Atlis Motor Vehicles.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

In 2020, Phoenix attracted more residents than any other U.S. city for the fourth year in a row, as highly skilled remote workers flocked to the lower cost of living and wide open spaces of the Grand Canyon State. 

Money Report

United States 15 mins ago

The Colonial Pipeline Attack Is No Cause for Panic – Here's Why

investing 17 mins ago

Goldman Sachs Loses Another Executive After JPMorgan Chase Poaches CFO of Its Marcus Business

Watch the video to hear from Gov. Doug Ducey, big companies, and Arizonans about why the tech boom is happening and how it's changing the state.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

ArizonaApple Inc.AutosGeneral Motors Co.electric vehicles
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us