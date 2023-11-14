House Speaker Johnson predicts ‘bipartisan agreement' on two-step government funding plan

WASHINGTON — House Speaker Mike Johnson said he expects to win bipartisan backing Tuesday for his "laddered" continuing resolution to fund the government, potentially giving the Senate enough time to pass the bill after the House and avoid a government shutdown set to begin late Friday night.

"In about an hour, I'll go in with all the House Republicans, and [Minority Leader Rep.] Hakeem Jeffrey's will go meet with all the Democrats, and we'll figure out that the final numbers," Johnson told CNBC's "Squawk Box."

Johnson said he did not yet know how much support he would receive from within his own party, where more than a half-dozen members have already said they would oppose the plan in a floor vote.

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.