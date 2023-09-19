House GOP pulls key vote to advance stopgap government funding bill

The House GOP leadership pulled a vote originally scheduled for 2:30 p.m. ET to advance the stopgap measure to fund the federal government through Oct. 31, according to an updated schedule.

The House GOP leadership pulled a vote originally scheduled for 2:30 p.m. ET to advance a stopgap measure to fund the federal government through Oct. 31, according to an updated legislative schedule published by Democratic Whip Katherine Clark.

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-California, supports a temporary funding measure to keep the government running. But he has faced opposition from hard-right members of the GOP.

Key Republican factions in the House reached a tentative deal on Sunday to avoid a shutdown by pairing temporary funding with spending cuts and a border security measure backed by the hard right.

But some members of the GOP still opposed the spending measure after a conference meeting Tuesday.

Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Florida, said he would do everything he can to "assemble a coalition to defeat" the measure, called a continuing resolution.

"We will likely have to endure some degree of a shutdown," said Gaetz, who wants to pass separate appropriation bills to fund government agencies rather than a single temporary measure.

Even if the continuing resolution had been approved Tuesday, it had no chance of winning passage in the Senate, where Democrats hold the majority.

The House has just six days left in session before the Sept. 30 deadline.