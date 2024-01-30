Highlights of Tesla CEO Elon Musk's court ruling: Mars, Frankenstein, a self-driving car pun

The bombshell court ruling ordering Tesla to undo its $56 billion compensation package for CEO Elon Musk features descriptions of a lawyer holding back tears, a reference to "Frankenstein" and a cringey self-driving car pun.

The bombshell, 200-page Delaware court ruling Tuesday ordering Tesla to undo its massive $56 billion compensation package for CEO Elon Musk features descriptions of a lawyer holding back tears, a reference to "Frankenstein" and a cringey self-driving car pun.

And then there's a whole section about Mars — the planet — and Musk's belief that he has "a moral obligation" to use his incredible wealth to help colonize it to help "save humanity."

That wealth is on track, barring a successful appeal, to be significantly reduced by a ruling issued by Chancery Court Chancellor Kathaleen McCormick.

Musk wasn't happy about that Tuesday, tweeting, "Never incorporate your company in the state of Delaware."

But McCormick appeared to have some fun writing her decision.

Here are the highlights of McCormick's ruling:

"Was the richest person in the world overpaid? The stockholder plaintiff in this derivative lawsuit says so. He claims that Tesla, Inc.'s directors breached their fiduciary duties by awarding Elon Musk a performance-based equity-compensation Plan."

"In the final analysis, Musk launched a self-driving process, recalibrating the speed and direction along the way as he saw fit. The process arrived at an unfair price. And through this litigation, the plaintiff requests a recall."

"Musk is motivated by ambitious goals, the loftiest of which is to save humanity. Musk fears that artificial intelligence could either reduce humanity to 'the equivalent of a house cat' or wipe out the human race entirely. Musk views space colonization as a means to save humanity from this existential threat. Musk seeks to make life 'multiplanetary' by colonizing Mars. Reasonable minds can debate the virtues and consequences of longtermist beliefs like those held by Musk, but they are not on trial. What is relevant here is that Musk genuinely holds those beliefs."

"Colonizing Mars is an expensive endeavor. Musk believes he has a moral obligation to direct his wealth toward that goal, and Musk views his compensation from Tesla as a means of bankrolling that mission. Musk sees working at Tesla as worthy of his time only if that work generates 'additional economic resources . . . that could . . . be applied to making life multi-planetary.'"

"Tesla and Musk are intertwined, almost in a Mary Shelley ('You are my creator . . .') sort of way. As Kimbal explained, 'Tesla created Elon Musk's persona and Elon Musk's persona is attached to Tesla.' Musk is Tesla's public face, and he describes Tesla as 'my company.' (footnote: See generally Mary Shelley, Frankenstein; or, The Modern Prometheus (Lackington, Hughes, Harding, Mavor & Jones, 1st ed. 1818)"