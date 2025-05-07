Here's what to expect when Disney reports earnings before the bell

Disney will report its fiscal second-quarter earnings before the bell on Wednesday.

Disney will report its fiscal second-quarter earnings before the bell on Wednesday, and Wall Street will be paying close attention to the state of its streaming and theme parks businesses.

Investors will also be listening for any details on the search for CEO Bob Iger's successor.

Here is what Wall Street expects Disney to report on Wednesday, according to analysts polled by LSEG:

Earnings per share: $1.20

$1.20 Revenue: $23.14 billion

Last quarter, the company beat on the top and bottom lines, but revealed the beginnings of expected streaming subscriber losses at Disney+.

Disney warned during its fiscal fourth-quarter report in November that it expected a "modest decline" in subscriptions during the December period. It told investors during February's earnings report that it expected another "modest decline" in subscribers during its fiscal second quarter.

The slowdown in streaming subscriber growth follows an increase in prices for its services last year.

Eyes will also be on its experience segment, which includes theme parks. The division performed better than expected in the fiscal first-quarter, but travel experts have warned about waning international travelers and a potential traffic decrease as a result of President Donald Trump's tariffs.

Theme parks in the U.S. have generally experienced a slowdown in foot traffic following the post-Covid surge in attendance.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.