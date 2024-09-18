Here's what changed in the new Fed statement

This is a comparison of Wednesday's Federal Open Market Committee statement with the one issued after the Fed's previous policymaking meeting in July.

Text removed from the July statement is in red with a horizontal line through the middle.

Text appearing for the first time in the new statement is in red and underlined.

Black text appears in both statements.

Follow along with continuing Fed coverage and Chair Jerome Powell's news conference here.