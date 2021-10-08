Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
personal finance

Here's How Much You Should Spend on Food and Rent If You Make $50,000 Per Year

By Robert Exley Jr., CNBC

olando_o

Food and shelter are two essential items in every household budget.

Download our local news and weather app for Apple or Android— and sign up for alerts.

Reducing your spending in either category will go a long way towards freeing up cash to reach your other goals.

CNBC crunched the numbers, and we can give you an idea of what your food and housing expenses should look like if you make $50,000 per year. 

Money Report

sports 13 mins ago

Raiders Coach Jon Gruden Used Racist Remark to Describe NFL Players Union Head, WSJ Says

Donald Trump 2 hours ago

Biden Administration Falls Short of Fiscal Year 2021 U.S. Refugee Admissions Cap

Check out this video to get an idea of what your expenditures should look like every month.

More from Invest in You:
What your FICO score means and why you should pay attention
Josh Brown: How I explain the stock market vs. the economy
How insurance premiums and deductibles work

CHECK OUT: I made $1,000 by taking pictures with this easy side hustle via Grow with Acorns+CNBC.

Disclosure: NBCUniversal and Comcast Ventures are investors in Acorns.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

personal financeinvestingInvestment strategySpecial Reportssavings
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Video Entertainment Texas Today NBCLX Submit Photos or Vidoes Contests
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us