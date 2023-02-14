Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Here's How Much You Need to Save Every Month to Earn $30,000 Per Year in Interest for Retirement

By Emily Lorsch,CNBC

While the thought of funding your retirement adequately might be daunting, if you start planning now you'll certainly be thankful later.

Retirement usually entails replacing your former annual salary with other income sources to keep up with your lifestyle. While Social Security may cover part of your budget, the rest of your money will most likely need to come from your savings and investments.

CNBC crunched the numbers, and we can tell you how much you need to save now to get $30,000 every year in retirement without taking a bite out of your principal.

Here's a look at more retirement news.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

First, some ground rules. The numbers assume you will retire at age 65 and that you currently have no money in savings.

Financial advisors typically recommend the mix of investments in your portfolio shift gradually to become more conservative as you approach retirement. But even in retirement, you'll likely still have a mix of stocks and bonds, as well as cash. For investing, we assume a conservative annual 6% return when you are saving and an even more conservative 3% rate during your "interest-only" retirement.

We also do not factor in inflation, taxes or any additional income you may get from Social Security or your 401(k) plan.

Money Report

news 7 mins ago

Father of Internet Warns: Don't Rush Investments Into AI Just Because ChatGPT ‘Is Really Cool'

news 9 mins ago

Livestream Shopping Took China by Storm. Now Amazon, TikTok and YouTube Are Betting the QVC-Style Pitches Will Take Off in the U.S.

Watch the video above to learn more.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us