Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
investing

Here's How Much Money You Should Have Saved for Retirement by Age 30, 40, 50 and Beyond

By Jeff Morganteen, CNBC

Saving for retirement is a race against time, and the later you start, the harder it will be to catch up.

Still, it can be hard to put away all that money when you could be spending it now.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

To help you stay on track, Fidelity has put together a list of benchmarks you need to reach by certain ages if you want live comfortably in retirement.

Money Report

business 22 mins ago

MLB Has Big Plans for Shohei Ohtani, a ‘Once in a Century' Player

politics 34 mins ago

U.S. Considering Ways to Help Cuban People After Protests, State Department Says

You should aim to retire with at least 10 times your annual income in savings, according to Fidelity. Check out the video to learn more about how much you should have saved along the way and tips on how to get there.

More from Invest in You:

How I explain the stock market vs the economy
The power of compounding can help you double your money, again and again
Volatility shouldn't scare you — even close to retirement

Disclosure: NBCUniversal and Comcast Ventures are investors in Acorns.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

investingpersonal financeInvestment strategysavingsSpecial Reports
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us