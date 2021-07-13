Here's How Much Money You Should Have Saved for Retirement by Age 30, 40, 50 and Beyond

Saving for retirement is a race against time, and the later you start, the harder it will be to catch up.

Still, it can be hard to put away all that money when you could be spending it now.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

To help you stay on track, Fidelity has put together a list of benchmarks you need to reach by certain ages if you want live comfortably in retirement.

You should aim to retire with at least 10 times your annual income in savings, according to Fidelity. Check out the video to learn more about how much you should have saved along the way and tips on how to get there.

More from Invest in You:

How I explain the stock market vs the economy

The power of compounding can help you double your money, again and again

Volatility shouldn't scare you — even close to retirement

Disclosure: NBCUniversal and Comcast Ventures are investors in Acorns.