Here's How Many Social Media Followers You Need to Make $100,000

Social media influencers can make big money on platforms such as TikTok, YouTube and Instagram. But it all depends on followers and views.

While big stars like Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, Kylie Jenner and soccer Cristiano Ronaldo, (who each have well over 200 million followers on Instagram), can pull in more than a $1 million per post, according to Instagram analytics tool company Hopper HQ, every day influencers don't need don't need as many followers as you may think to make some cash.

According to a new "social salary" calculator from music licensing platform Lickd.co, here's how many followers you need on YouTube, Instagram and TikTok to generate $100,000 in earnings.

To calculate the estimates, Lickd.co used data from Influencer Marketing Hub's YouTube Money Calculator, Creator agency SevenSix's influencer pricing report and influencer branding platform SocialPubli's blog post on "How many followers do you need on TikTok to get paid?"

YouTube

According to the calculator, You need a minimum of 1,000 YouTube subscribers and about 24 million yearly views to generate $100,000.

In order to make money on YouTube, you need to be enrolled in YouTube's Partner Programme (YPP), which allows you to make money through ads on your videos. To join YPP, an influencer needs at least 1,000 subscribers, accumulated more than 4,000 "valid public watch" hours in the last 12 months and have a linked AdSense account, according to YouTube.

Influencer Marketing Hub's YouTube calculator estimates that the average YouTuber generates $7.60 per 1,000 views with 45% of that revenue going to Google.

Instagram

You need a minimum of 5,000 Instagram followers and 308 sponsored posts a year to generate $100,000.

That may be easier than you think: A recent HBO documentary showed how everyday people can manipulate Instagram and other platforms to become famous online influencers.

An influencer with over a million followers can reportedly make more than $250,000 per post from brands.

To make money on Instagram, switch your account to a professional account and select business.

TikTok

You need a minimum of 10,000 TikTok subscribers and over 270 million views a year to generate $100,000.

TikTok, like YouTube, has a partnership program called the TikTok Creator Fund. To be eligible, creators need to be based in either the U.S., U.K., France, Germany, Spain or Italy, be at least 18 years old, and have at least 100,000 followers and a least 100,000 video views in the last 30 days. The account also have to aligned with TikTok's community guidelines and terms of service.

To find out how much money your followers can get you on various social media platforms, you can use Lickd.co's calculator.

