Here Are the States With the Longest and Shortest Life Expectancies, According to the CDC

If you're born in the South, chances are you'll have a shorter life expectancy compared with the rest of the United States, according to newly released data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday.

The findings, published by the National Vital Statistics Reports, examined state-level mortality and population estimates from 2018, as well as state-specific death and population figures for older Medicare beneficiaries that year.

The CDC found that Americans are expected to live 78.7 years at birth, though women were more likely to outlive men by 5 years nationwide, according to the report. States in the South faired worse when compared with their Northeastern and Western counterparts.

West Virginia, Mississippi, Alabama, Kentucky, Tennessee, Louisiana, Oklahoma, Arkansas, South Carolina and Missouri all ranked within the bottom ten states for life expectancy, respectively, the CDC found. West Virginia, which had a life expectancy of 74.4 years, ranked the lowest for both men and women.

"With a few exceptions, the states with the largest sex differences are those with lower life expectancy at birth, while the smallest sex differences are found mostly among states with higher life expectancy," CDC researchers wrote in the report.

Meanwhile, Hawaii took the top spot for the state with the highest life expectancy at 81 years. The Aloha state was followed by California, New York, Minnesota, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Washington, Colorado, New Jersey and Rhode Island to round out the top ten states where you'll live the longest.

The CDC's latest life expectancy figures comes just short of a month after the agency published a provisional report in February that found life expectancy during the pandemic fell by a year in the first half of 2020 — the biggest decline since World War 2.

According to that report, the CDC predicted life expectancy for Americans at birth in 2020 was 77.8 years.

— Reuters contributed to this report.