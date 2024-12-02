Here are the last days to ship a holiday package with FedEx, UPS and USPS to ensure gifts arrive on time

With third-party shippers increasingly strained, online orders may arrive later than in years past.

Here are the last days to ship to ensure your package will arrive on time for the holidays.

Consumers are increasingly concerned that their online orders may not arrive in time for the holidays — and rightfully so.

More than half of shoppers — 54% — are worried about shipping delays this season, according to a survey of nearly 1,000 adults by BadCredit.org.

And, in fact, packages may arrive later than in previous years, especially those ordered around big dates such as Black Friday and Cyber Monday, DHL Supply Chain's new CEO for North America, Patrick Kelleher, recently told CNBC.

In a period of such high volume, third-party shippers are particularly strained, according to Lauren Beitelspacher, a professor of marketing at Babson College. An ongoing labor shortage also means that some companies simply cannot hire enough workers to sort, transport and deliver packages on time.

Meanwhile, consumers have become accustomed to demanding even faster delivery speed, adding to the pressure on shippers.

"We are very spoiled; we got to the point where we think of something we want and it magically appears," Beitelspacher said. But at the same time, "we've learned how fragile the supply chain is."

When there are more packages to ship, shipping times increase, which can also boost the chance they may get damaged, lost or stolen en route — not to mention the risk of "porch piracy" once an item is delivered.

Key deadlines to know

Yet 40% of consumers are unaware of holiday shipping deadlines, according to a new survey by Stamps.com, a postal and shipping provider.

"As the holiday season approaches, it's crucial for consumers to be prepared and aware of shipping deadlines to ensure their gifts arrive on time," said Nick Spitzman, Stamps.com's general manager.

Spitzman advises shoppers to familiarize themselves with shipping deadlines across carriers. With Thanksgiving falling later this year, the holiday season is shorter, making planning ahead even more essential. Choosing guaranteed delivery options may also help avoid last-minute delays, Spitzman said.

Here are the last days to ship to be confident that your package will arrive on time:

● Dec. 13, 2024: Last day for FedEx Ground Economy.

● Dec. 18, 2024: Last day for USPS Ground Advantage and USPS First-Class Mail.

● Dec. 19, 2024: Last day for UPS 3-Day Select and USPS Priority Mail.

● Dec. 20, 2024: Last day for UPS 2nd Day Air.

● Dec. 21, 2024: Last day for USPS Priority Mail Express.