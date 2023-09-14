Here are the 15 stocks Jim Cramer is watching, including Amazon, Nvidia, Arm

Here are some of the tickers on my radar for Thursday, Sept. 14, taken directly from my reporter's notebook:

Amazon (AMZN): Morgan Stanley sees the CNBC Investing Club names driving to get 2025 margins back to 2019 levels and GAAP earnings per share to $5.

First Solar (FSLR) to buy from hold at BMO.

General Motors (GM): Cruise in five cities. Ten more coming. Getting cost per mile down.

Elon Musk and Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) might have compares. But CNBC Investing Club name Nvidia (NVDA) won top-performing accelerator hands down. Nvidia/Arm Grace Hopper Superchip was the one benchmarked. Arm (ARM) is going public Thursday.

J.M. Smucker (SJM) to hold from buy at Bank of America. Analysts had hoped the company would optimize the current portfolio.

RTX Corporation (RTX): BofA still sees significant near-term risk with a Pratt & Whitney engine recall. Analysts go to sell from hold.

If you like this story, sign up for Jim Cramer's Top 10 Morning Thoughts on the Market email newsletter for free.

United Parcel Service (UPS) sees price target cut to $185 per share from $190 at TD Cowen. Keeps market perform (hold) rating. FedEx (FDX) price target to $278 from $269 at Goldman Sachs.

Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B) sells 5.5 million shares of HP (HPQ)

Deutsche Bank names Penn Entertainment (PENN), which intends to launch ESPNBet with Club stock Disney (DIS), a short-term buy call.

Visa (V): Looking to tweak share structure. Convert half of the $96 billion in Class B shares, which are owned by U.S. banks. Needs majority approval. Class A owned by public. Class C owned by foreign banks.

Here's a full list of the stocks in Jim's Charitable Trust, the portfolio used by the CNBC Investing Club.