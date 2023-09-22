Here are the 13 stocks Jim Cramer is watching, including Amazon, Oracle and Nike

Here are some of the tickers on my radar for Friday, Sept. 22, taken directly from my reporter's notebook:

Limited advertisements coming to Prime Video unless you pay more. CNBC Investing Club name Amazon (AMZN) will offer ad-free option for an additional $2.99 per month for Prime members in the U.S.

Oracle (ORCL) CloudWorld recap from Jefferies: Still best idea. Remains confident in the Club name's target estimates for fiscal year 2026.

Olive Garden and LongHorn Steakhouse company Darden Restaurants (DRI) gets $1-per-share price target boost to $185 at City. But many others cut their PTs.

Baird cuts Dow stock Nike (NKE) price target to $125 per share from $130. The analysts see earnings per share (EPS) below consensus. The sports footwear and apparel giant reports its quarter this coming Thursday.

Exxon Mobil (XOM) price target raised to $130 per share from $127 at Wells Fargo, which keeps overweight (buy) rating.

FedEx (FDX) price target increased to $275 per share from $255 at Loop Capital, which keeps hold rating.

Citi raises Dell (DELL) price target to $80 per share from $70. Keeps buy rating.

If you like this story, sign up for Jim Cramer's Top 10 Morning Thoughts on the Market email newsletter for free.

Charles River Laboratories International (CRL) price targets lowered at Charles River pts lowered. Bank of America, Wells Fargo and Guggenheim

Raymond James likes Ralph Lauren (RL). Starts with an outperform (buy) rating and $135-per-share price target. Direct-to-consumer growth good. Growing the core. Strong balance sheet.

Susquehanna starts coverage on semiconductor designer and recent IPO Arm Holdings (ARM) with a neutral (hold) rating and a $48-per-share price target. That would be $3 under the offer price. Pushing royalty rates to the limit.

BTIG starts recent IPO Instacart (CART) with a neutral (hold) rating and no price target. The grocery delivery service faces a challenging relative top-line. Competition rising for from food delivery companies DoorDash (DASH) and Uber (UBER).

Kiss of Death: JPMorgan upgraded global energy stocks overweight (buy). Sector call here. SUPERCYCLE ALERT (remember I hate supercycle calls): Dear generalists, put your seatbelts on. While we believe the sector is in a structural up-cycle and oil should normalize higher we expect prices – and by extension, energy equities to trade in a wider range, discounting an effective weighted average cost of capital. Upside risk to oil is $150 per barrel over the near to medium term. Higher for longer energy prices.

Deutsche Bank cuts price target on T-Mobile (TMUS) to $180 per share from $185. Keeps buy rating. The analysts update their models ahead of the company's quarterly report next month.

Here's a full list of the stocks in Jim's Charitable Trust, the portfolio used by the CNBC Investing Club.