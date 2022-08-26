‘House of the Dragon' Gets Renewed for Season 2 After Setting an HBO Record With Premiere Episode

HBO's "House of the Dragon" hasn't yet aired its second episode, but that hasn't stopped the network from greenlighting it for a second season.

The first episode of the "Game of Thrones" prequel series — set 170 years before events of the original show — set an HBO record for the premiere of a new show, with nearly 10 million viewers watching. Over the past week, HBO reports that the viewership for the premiere has grown to more than 20 million.

"We are beyond proud of what the entire 'House of the Dragon' team has accomplished with season 1," Francesca Orsi, executive vice president of HBO Programming, said in a statement. "Our phenomenal cast and crew undertook a massive challenge and exceeded all expectations, delivering a show that has already established itself as must-see-TV ... We couldn't be more excited to continue bringing to life the epic saga of House Targaryen with season 2."

"House of the Dragon" chronicles the civil war that led to the downfall of House Targaryen, the ancestors of Emilia Clarke's fan-favorite Daenerys Targaryen. The first season will run for 10 episodes.

Season two of "House of the Dragon" may only be the beginning of the "Game of Thrones" content coming to HBO in the future. The network has a Jon Snow sequel series in the works, and author George R. R. Martin has said in interviews that there are more than half a dozen projects in various stages of development.

