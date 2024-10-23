Harris blasts Trump on reported Hitler comments, says ‘he wants unchecked power'

Vice President Kamala Harris on Wednesday blasted Donald Trump for his reported praise of Adolf Hitler, and said the Republican presidential nominee "wants unchecked power."

Vice President Kamala Harris on Wednesday blasted Donald Trump for his reported praise of Adolf Hitler, and said the Republican presidential nominee "wants unchecked power."

Harris, the Democratic nominee, spoke at her residence a day after reports of recent interviews with Trump's White House chief of staff John Kelly, who detailed Trump's comments about the Nazi leader Hitler.

"It is deeply troubling and incredibly dangerous that Donald Trump would invoke Adolf Hitler, the man who is responsible for the deaths of six million Jews and hundreds of thousands of Americans," Harris said.

"Yesterday, we learned that Donald Trump's former chief of staff, John Kelly, a retired four-star general, confirmed that while Donald Trump was president, he said he wanted generals like Adolf Hitler," she said.

"Donald Trump said that because he does not want a military that is loyal to the United States Constitution, he wants a military that is loyal to him."

Harris' statement came less than two weeks before the Nov. 5 presidential election.

