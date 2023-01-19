Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

GOP Rep. Greg Steube Sustains ‘Several Serious Injuries' After Falling 25 Feet Off a Ladder, His Office Says

By Kevin Breuninger,CNBC

Mandel Ngan | Bloomberg | Getty Images
  • GOP Rep. Greg Steube of Florida is "making progress" but remained hospitalized with "several serious injuries" he sustained after a 25-foot fall off a ladder at his home, his office said.
  • The representative's injuries "are still under assessment but not life threatening at this time," his office said. "He is making progress and in good spirits."
  • Steube's potential absence could further narrow House Speaker Kevin McCarthy's already slim Republican majority in the House.

Rep. Greg Steube is "making progress" but remained hospitalized Thursday with "several serious injuries" he sustained after a 25-foot fall off a ladder at his Florida home, his office said.

The 44-year-old House Republican spent the night in an intensive care unit after he was "knocked" off the ladder while cutting tree limbs on his property late Wednesday afternoon, Steube's office said in tweets from his official account.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

Steube's injuries "are still under assessment but not life threatening at this time," his office said. "He is making progress and in good spirits."

It thanked the medical personnel treating him and Sarasota County's emergency services, as well as "the individual who witnessed the fall and immediately called 911."

It is unclear whether Steube will be unable to travel to Washington, D.C., to perform his duties, and if so for how long. A third-term congressman from Florida's 17th Congressional District, Steube had recently been named to the powerful House Ways and Means Committee. He won his latest election with nearly 64% of the vote.

Money Report

news 7 mins ago

This Asset Class Is Outperforming U.S. Stocks in 2023, and You May Be Missing Out

news 25 mins ago

Overconfidence Can Be ‘a Pathway to Poor Portfolio Performance,' Says Chief Investment Officer. How to Check Your Ego

"Our family's prayers go out to Congressman Steube this morning," tweeted Joe Scarborough, a former Florida Republican congressman turned MSNBC morning host and frequent GOP critic. "We pray for Greg's speedy recovery and pray also that he and his family will be surrounded with love and support."

Steube's potential absence could further narrow the already slim Republican majority in the House, giving House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., even less leeway for dissent as he seeks to corral his caucus ahead of a fraught legislative session.

Earlier Thursday morning, McCarthy reiterated his vow to end proxy voting in the House, a Covid-era policy enacted under his Democratic predecessor, current Rep. Nancy Pelosi.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us