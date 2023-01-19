GOP Rep. Greg Steube Sustains ‘Several Serious Injuries' After Falling 25 Feet Off a Ladder, His Office Says

GOP Rep. Greg Steube of Florida is "making progress" but remained hospitalized with "several serious injuries" he sustained after a 25-foot fall off a ladder at his home, his office said.

The representative's injuries "are still under assessment but not life threatening at this time," his office said. "He is making progress and in good spirits."

Steube's potential absence could further narrow House Speaker Kevin McCarthy's already slim Republican majority in the House.

Rep. Greg Steube is "making progress" but remained hospitalized Thursday with "several serious injuries" he sustained after a 25-foot fall off a ladder at his Florida home, his office said.

The 44-year-old House Republican spent the night in an intensive care unit after he was "knocked" off the ladder while cutting tree limbs on his property late Wednesday afternoon, Steube's office said in tweets from his official account.

The Congressman spent the night in the ICU where several serious injuries are still under assessment but not life threatening at this time. He is making progress and in good spirits. — Congressman Greg Steube (@RepGregSteube) January 19, 2023

It thanked the medical personnel treating him and Sarasota County's emergency services, as well as "the individual who witnessed the fall and immediately called 911."

It is unclear whether Steube will be unable to travel to Washington, D.C., to perform his duties, and if so for how long. A third-term congressman from Florida's 17th Congressional District, Steube had recently been named to the powerful House Ways and Means Committee. He won his latest election with nearly 64% of the vote.

"Our family's prayers go out to Congressman Steube this morning," tweeted Joe Scarborough, a former Florida Republican congressman turned MSNBC morning host and frequent GOP critic. "We pray for Greg's speedy recovery and pray also that he and his family will be surrounded with love and support."

Steube's potential absence could further narrow the already slim Republican majority in the House, giving House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., even less leeway for dissent as he seeks to corral his caucus ahead of a fraught legislative session.

Earlier Thursday morning, McCarthy reiterated his vow to end proxy voting in the House, a Covid-era policy enacted under his Democratic predecessor, current Rep. Nancy Pelosi.