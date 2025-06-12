Money Report

Google cloud and other internet services are reporting outages

By Jennifer Elias, CNBC

A visitor walks past a Google Cloud sign at the booth of Google during the Hanover technology Fair (Hannover Messe) on April 22, 2024 in Hanover, northern Germany, with Norway as partner country. 
Ronny Hartmann | AFP | Getty Images
  • Google's cloud services were down for a period of time on Thursday, along with a number of other cloud offerings.
  • "We are experiencing service issues with multiple GCP products," a status page from Google showed, indicating that the outages began at 10:51 a.m. PT.
  • Google Trends showed a spike in searches for Google hosting platform "Firebase."

Google's cloud was suffering from global outages on Thursday, as were other cloud-based services.

Users on social media reported that several major internet services were experiencing disruptions due to Google cloud platforms.

"We are experiencing service issues with multiple GCP products," a status page from Google Cloud showed, indicating that the outages began at 10:51 a.m. PT. "Our engineering team continues to investigate the issue."

The Downdetector website showed over 13,000 reported incidents for Google Cloud at around 11:30 a.m. PT.

Google's status page said the incident had caused problems for 13 of its cloud services, across the U.S., Europe and Asia. Other web services that appeared to suffer disruptions included Amazon's Twitch, CoreWeave's Weights and Biases, Elastic, GitLab, LangChain, Microsoft's GitHub, Replit and Supabase.

Google Trends pointed to a spike in users searching "Firebase," which is one of Google's developer platforms for building and managing web and mobile apps.

Google didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

— CNBC's Jordan Novet contributed to this report.

