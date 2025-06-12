Google cloud and other internet services are reporting outages

Google's cloud services were down for a period of time on Thursday, along with a number of other cloud offerings.

"We are experiencing service issues with multiple GCP products," a status page from Google showed, indicating that the outages began at 10:51 a.m. PT.

Google Trends showed a spike in searches for Google hosting platform "Firebase."

Google's cloud was suffering from global outages on Thursday, as were other cloud-based services.

Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Users on social media reported that several major internet services were experiencing disruptions due to Google cloud platforms.

"We are experiencing service issues with multiple GCP products," a status page from Google Cloud showed, indicating that the outages began at 10:51 a.m. PT. "Our engineering team continues to investigate the issue."

Get top local stories delivered to you every morning with NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

The Downdetector website showed over 13,000 reported incidents for Google Cloud at around 11:30 a.m. PT.

Google's status page said the incident had caused problems for 13 of its cloud services, across the U.S., Europe and Asia. Other web services that appeared to suffer disruptions included Amazon's Twitch, CoreWeave's Weights and Biases, Elastic, GitLab, LangChain, Microsoft's GitHub, Replit and Supabase.

Google Trends pointed to a spike in users searching "Firebase," which is one of Google's developer platforms for building and managing web and mobile apps.

Google didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

— CNBC's Jordan Novet contributed to this report.