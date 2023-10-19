Golf league founded by Woods, McIlroy announces ownership team led by Marc Lasry, Steph Curry

TGL announced a San Francisco ownership group led by Marc Lasry and Steph Curry.

They represent the fifth of six teams to be announced by TGL.

The indoor, tech-focused golf league kicks off in January.

Noah Graham | National Basketball Association | Getty Images

Some of San Francisco's biggest sports stars are the new owners of a team with TGL golf, the indoor golf league founded by Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy.

Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Andre Iguodala have joined an effort led by Marc Lasry, Avenue Capital Group Chair and CEO, to purchase the San Francisco TGL team.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

"Our ownership group is excited to become stewards of TGL San Francisco and to represent Northern California, which is the center of tech innovation and is a perfect location for a TGL team in this extraordinary new sports league," Lasry said in a statement.

Lasry, former co-owner of the National Basketball Association's championship team the Milwaukee Bucks, recently launched the Avenue Sports Fund as part of Avenue Capital Group, which manages $12.5 billion in assets.

The investment in TGL San Francisco represents the fund's first major investment.

Lasry's team represents the fifth of six teams to be announced as part of the startup indoor golf league that will kick off Jan. 9 in Palm Beach, Florida.

The league has attracted other big investors and team owners, including Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank, Boston Red Sox owners John Henry and Tom Werner, entrepreneur Alexis Ohanian, tennis phenoms Serena and Venus Williams and New York Mets owner and hedge fund manager Steve Cohen.

The TGL golf league bills itself as a tech-forward league that plans to utilize a data-rich virtual course, paired with tech-infused enchantments throughout.

"Combining the business expertise of Avenue Capital Group with the championship mentality brought by these NBA superstars, this TGL team will generate a lot of energy in the Bay Area and around the world. We're honored to welcome them to TGL," said Mike McCarley, co-founder of TMRW Sports, the group behind the TGL league.

Earlier this month, TGL announced a multiyear media rights deal with ESPN.

Already, 24 PGA Tour stars, accounting for 223 PGA Tour wins between them, have committed to TGL's inaugural season in January.

The league will be split into four-player teams that will compete in a match-play format over 15 regular season matches, followed by semifinals and finals matches.



Don't miss these CNBC PRO stories: