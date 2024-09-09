Goldman Sachs to post $400 million hit to third-quarter results as it unwinds consumer business

Goldman Sachs will post a roughly $400 million pretax hit to third-quarter results as the bank continues to unwind its ill-fated consumer business.

Goldman Sachs will post a roughly $400 million pretax hit to third-quarter results as the bank continues to unwind its ill-fated consumer business.

CEO David Solomon said Monday at a conference that by unloading Goldman's GM Card business, as well as a separate portfolio of loans, the bank would post a hit to revenues when it reports results next month.

It is the latest turbulence related to Solomon's push into consumer retail. In late 2022, Goldman began to pivot away from its nascent consumer operations, beginning a series of write-downs related to selling chunks of the business. Goldman's credit card business, in particular its Apple Card, allowed rapid growth in retail lending, but also led to losses and friction with regulators.

Goldman is instead focusing on asset and wealth management to help drive growth. The bank was in talks to sell the GM Card platform to Barclays, The Wall Street Journal reported in April.

Solomon also said Monday that trading revenue for the quarter was headed for a 10% decline because of a tough year-over-year comparison and difficult trading conditions in August for fixed-income markets.