Goldman Sachs Is Set to Report Fourth-Quarter Earnings — Here's What the Street Expects

Goldman Sachs is scheduled to report fourth-quarter earnings before the opening bell Tuesday.

Here's what Wall Street expects:

Earnings: $5.48 per share, 49% lower than a year earlier, according to Refinitiv

Revenue: $10.83 billion, 14% lower than a year earlier.

Trading Revenue: Fixed Income $2.31 billion, Equities $2.14 billion

Investing Banking: $1.75 billion

How long will the investment banking drought last?

That's one of the top questions analysts will have for Goldman CEO David Solomon.

While the fourth quarter was an ugly one for bankers — Wall Street rivals JPMorgan Chase and Citigroup each posted declines in investment banking revenue of nearly 60% last week — analysts question the odds of a rebound sometime later this year.

They'll also want to hear Solomon's views on headcount and expenses after the bank laid off up to 3,200 employees last week, as well as details about Goldman's consumer operations as it scales back ambitions there.

Goldman shares have climbed 8.9% this year going into Tuesday's trading, compared with a 6.7% advance for the KBW Bank Index.

Last week, JPMorgan Chase and Bank of America topped profit expectations on surging net interest income, while Wells Fargo and Citigroup posted mixed results. Morgan Stanley is also scheduled to release results Tuesday.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.