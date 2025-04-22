Gold tops $3,500 an ounce as Trump attack on Fed shakes confidence in U.S.

Gold continued its record-busting rally, hitting an all-time high.

President Donald Trump's threats against the independence of the Federal Reserve have spooked investors.

Gold prices rallied on Tuesday, hitting a record as President Donald Trump's repeated threats against the Federal Reserve's independence have shaken investors and undermined confidence in the U.S.

Gold futures hit a session high of $3,509.90 per ounce Tuesday, after closing at a record $3,425.30 on Monday. The precious metal was last up 1.1% at $3,463.20. Gold has rallied about 31% since the start of the year and more than 9% since Trump announced sweeping tariffs on April 2.

Trump ratcheted up his public pressure campaign against Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell on Monday, demanding he immediately lower interest rates and attacking him as a "major loser." Equity markets sold off in response, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average falling more than 970 points.

Gold is viewed as a safe-haven asset in times of economic uncertainty. Central banks around the world have been adding to their gold reserves, supporting the precious metal's rally this year.

"Gold has continued to serve as an effective hedge amid ongoing trade uncertainty," analysts led by Mark Haefele, global wealth management chief Investment officer at UBS, told clients in a Tuesday note.

"Despite this strong performance, we see further upside potential," Haefele said. "We continue to see support from investment demand, ongoing central bank diversification and a volatile macro backdrop."

