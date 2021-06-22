GlaxoSmithKline Investor Meeting Could Set Up a Buyable Dip, Jim Cramer Says

GlaxoSmithKline's dividend could be at risk of being slashed at an investor meeting Wednesday morning as the company looks to invest in its growth.

"If the rumors are true and GlaxoSmithKline really takes a meat-ax to its dividend, then I think you need to be prepared for the stock to get slammed as income-oriented investors dump it," CNBC's Jim Cramer said.

"But after it sells off, you could get a good buying opportunity," the "Mad Money" host said.

CNBC's Jim Cramer gave investors a primer on what to watch for when pharmaceutical giant GlaxoSmithKline holds an investor day Wednesday morning.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The British-based company currently pays out a 5.56% dividend to shareholders as CEO Emma Walmsley leads a reshuffling in the business.

"If the rumors are true and GlaxoSmithKline really takes a meat-ax to its dividend, then I think you need to be prepared for the stock to get slammed as income-oriented investors dump it," he said Tuesday on "Mad Money." "But after it sells off, you could get a good buying opportunity."

Since she became CEO in April 2017, GlaxoSmithKline shares are down more than 7% at $39.08 as of Tuesday's close, giving it a $93 billion market cap.

"If that's really the plan, I think she's misjudged her shareholder base. There are a lot of people who own big pharma stocks for the income; the last thing they want is a dividend cut," Cramer said. "The dividend is literally the best thing about the stock — it's called income."

GlaxoSmithKline, one of the largest drugmakers on earth, also faces potential pressure from activist investor Elliott Management.

"Either Emma Walmsley tells a great story tomorrow and gives people more reason to own it, or she tells a suboptimal story and Elliott Management pushes for new leadership," Cramer said. "Could be a win-win if Glaxo pulls back to the mid-$30s."

GlaxoSmithKline's two-day investor meeting begins Wednesday at 9 a.m.

Disclaimer

Questions for Cramer?

Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC

Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!

Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram

Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com