news

Gilead Sciences agrees to pay $202 million to settle claims of kickbacks to doctors for HIV drug prescriptions

By Dan Mangan, CNBC

Courtesy: Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences agreed to pay $202 million to the U.S. government and various states to settle claims it used speaker programs to pay kickbacks to doctors to induce them to prescribe Gilead's medications to patients with HIV, prosecutors announced Tuesday.

"For years, Gilead unlawfully sought to increase sales of its HIV drugs, by using its speaker programs to funnel kickbacks to doctors," interim Manhattan U.S. Attorney Jay Clayton said in a statement.

"Gilead spent tens of millions of dollars on these programs, including over $20 million in speaking fees and millions more in exorbitant meals, alcohol and travel, all in an effort to induce doctors to prescribe Gilead's HIV drugs and drive up sales," Clayton said.

A spokesperson for Gilead did not immediately respond to a request for comment from CNBC.

This is breaking news. Please refresh for updates.

