Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

German inflation drops to 1.8% in September, below expectations

By Sophie Kiderlin,CNBC

Shoppers at the Alexanderplatz in Berlin, Germany, on Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2024.
Krisztian Bocsi | Bloomberg | Getty Images

The harmonized German consumer price index eased to 1.8% in September, coming in lower than expected, preliminary data from the country's statistics office Destatis showed on Monday.

The September harmonized CPI figure had been forecast to come in at 1.9% according to a Reuters poll. In August, the harmonized CPI had surprisingly eased to 2%.

Streaming 24/7: Watch NBC 5 local news and weather for free wherever you are

On a monthly basis, the preliminary harmonized CPI dipped by 0.1%. A Reuters poll showed that the monthly reading was expected to be unchanged.

The German harmonized CPI figure was last under 2% — which is the European Central Bank's target rate for inflation — in February 2021, LSEG data indicated.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

Inflation readings are harmonized in the euro area and in the European Union to ensure comparability.

Data out earlier on Monday showed that inflation eased in several major German regions in September, with the print in the country's most populous state North-Rhine Westphalia softening to 1.5% in September, from 1.7% in August.

Within Europe, data published last week showed that the harmonized inflation rate in France and Spain fell below the 2% target in September.

Money Report

news 22 mins ago

Ford aims to boost EV sales, address owner concerns with new benefits program

news 22 mins ago

6 strategies to help mitigate rising car and home insurance costs

The German figures come a day before the scheduled release of flash inflation data for the euro area, which will be closely watched by investors for guidance on the odds of another interest rate cut from the European Central Bank. Earlier this month, the bank delivered its second interest rate cut of the year.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today NBC 5 TV Schedule Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video TV Schedule Our Apps Contests Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us