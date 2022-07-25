General Motors Wants to Fill the ‘EV Knowledge Gap' With a Free Online Chat Tool for All

GM is launching "EV Live," a free online platform that connects consumers who have questions about electric vehicles with an expert who can answer them.

Consumer hesitancy due to lack of knowledge and potential misconceptions about electric vehicles is considered one of the greatest hurdles for EVs.

DETROIT – General Motors is launching a new tool that it believes will assist in filling the "EV knowledge gap" for electric vehicle ownership, not just for its own cars but other automakers as well.

The Detroit automaker on Monday launched "EV Live," a free online platform that connects electric vehicle owners or consumers who have questions about zero-emissions cars and trucks with an expert who can answer them.

GM says the purpose of the new program is to improve education around EV ownership. But if someone is interested in purchasing or learning more about one of GM's electric vehicles, the experts on the platform will be able to direct them to more information.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

"Addressing common misconceptions about EVs will accelerate widespread EV adoption. We saw a need for accessible, credible and engaging sources of information to empower consumers to adopt EVs and appreciate their many benefits," said Hoss Hassani, GM vice president of EV ecosystem, in a release.

Consumer hesitancy due to lack of knowledge and potential misconceptions about electric vehicles is considered one of the greatest hurdles for EVs, along with charging infrastructure and the vehicles' often-higher prices.

Courtesy: GM

GM's new platform will host "EV specialists" in a live studio alongside electric vehicles and simulated charging scenarios. The specialists will answer questions through voice or text chat and will have two-way audio equipment and one-way live video, so consumers can watch as the expert demonstrates a charging connection, for example, and ask follow-up questions.

The experts will answer any general questions such as how to charge an electric vehicle to more detailed answers about safety and EV batteries, according to Hassani.

GM said EV Live will also help in preparing its dealers, employees, fleet and commercial customers and other third-parties "for the all-electric future."